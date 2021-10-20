Harbor Island Capital LLC Buys Intel Corp, Sells Apple Inc

Added Positions: INTC,

INTC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, sells Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Island Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Harbor Island Capital LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Island Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+island+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 253,019 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 45,158 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,597 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.44% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 323,561 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,482 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio.

Harbor Island Capital LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 256,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.44%. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.54%. Harbor Island Capital LLC still held 136,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.