Harbor Island Capital LLC Buys Intel Corp, Sells Apple Inc

For the details of Harbor Island Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+island+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Island Capital LLC
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 253,019 shares, 17.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 45,158 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,597 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.44%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 323,561 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,482 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio.
Harbor Island Capital LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 256,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.44%. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.54%. Harbor Island Capital LLC still held 136,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Island Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Harbor Island Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harbor Island Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harbor Island Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harbor Island Capital LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment