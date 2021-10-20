Reston Wealth Management Llc Buys Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Danaher Corp, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

- New Purchases: SCHO, DHR, ITOT,
- Added Positions: SPAB, SLYV, SCHZ, TOTL, SCHE, AAPL, GOOG, FNDA, KO, JNJ, MSFT, TSLA, GOOGL, ANTM, XOM, PG,
- Reduced Positions: AOM, AOK, AOR, SPDW, SPYG, RPG, SPMD, VXF, UNH, AMZN, BND, EFA, NVDA, IWM, T, SCHM, LMT, EEM, VZ,
- Sold Out: SLY,
For the details of RESTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reston+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 907,036 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,116,088 shares, 17.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 418,888 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 715,286 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 93,018 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
Reston Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Reston Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Reston Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $308.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Reston Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.5 and $98.39, with an estimated average price of $95.25.
