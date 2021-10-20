Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Foot Locker Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc

New Purchases: SDS, DBRG, BMY, CZR, HEAR, MITA, HIBB, HBI, ANF, NCR, CTRN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Foot Locker Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Zynga Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 526,265 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 225,735 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 522,159 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96% E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 619,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.37% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) - 375,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 1,054,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $113.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 619,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.66. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.