Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Foot Locker Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares UltraShort S&P500, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, E2open Parent Holdings Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Foot Locker Inc, DigitalBridge Group Inc, Zynga Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garnet+equity+capital+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
  1. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 526,265 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  2. Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 225,735 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 522,159 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.96%
  4. E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) - 619,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.37%
  5. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) - 375,000 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $9.16, with an estimated average price of $8.48. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 1,054,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $113.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coliseum Acquisition Corp (MITA)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $11.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 619,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 26.71%. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.66. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 59,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Sold Out: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $45.66 and $63.33, with an estimated average price of $55.68.

Sold Out: DigitalBridge Group Inc (6CL0)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $574.03 and $680.96, with an estimated average price of $621.14.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.

Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $32.41 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $35.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.. Also check out:

1. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. keeps buying
