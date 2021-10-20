Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC Buys First Trust Expanded Technology ETF, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Gr

New Purchases: XPND, KNG, VSGX, ERTH, ADBE, SXT, TRMB, GOOGL, MTD, ITW, GD, SNA, MIDD, ATR, MSCI,

Tiburon, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Expanded Technology ETF, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF, Facebook Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $573 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 526,011 shares, 36.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 163,913 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 686,194 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 228,070 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 354,909 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.510700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 695,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I. The purchase prices were between $51.83 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $53.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.2 and $69.06, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2864.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC initiated holding in Sensient Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.47 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $95.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 149.33%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $339.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $241.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07.

Brouwer & Janachowski, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.