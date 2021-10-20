New Purchases: CLX, ZTS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Clorox Co, Zoetis Inc, sells Autodesk Inc, Intuit Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XXEC, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, XXEC, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 34,600 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,828 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Clorox Co (CLX) - 57,460 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 16,140 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.23% Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 138,593 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28. The stock is now traded at around $158.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.24%. The holding were 57,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XXEC, Inc. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $204.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 28,117 shares as of 2021-09-30.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91.