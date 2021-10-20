Capital City Trust Co Buys Sysco Corp, Sells VF Corp, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: SYY,
- Added Positions: CCBG, AVGO, PFF, VYM, ENB, LYB, AEP, VZ, RTX, CL, GD, FHI, WMT, PEG, BMY, ANET, ABBV, FTV, AFL, IBM, CMP, MPC, CVX, CVS, VOO, BRK.B, IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: VFC, KO, AAPL, MSFT, DHR, IWB, GOOGL, TMO, AGG, AMZN, GPN, VIG, BX, TGT, JPM, HD, ETN, FAST, COP, CTSH, DIS, ABT, GOOG, ABC, ADI, ROK, PM, PEP, PYPL, BAC, MRK, MCD, CSCO, HON, OTIS, NKE, MDLZ, SLF, ADP, TFC,
- Sold Out: DOL, BA, CAT, CMCSA, HUM,
For the details of CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+city+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 688,488 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,827 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,258 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 81,354 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 10,054 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (DOL)
Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $49.34.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment