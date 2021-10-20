Capital City Trust Co Buys Sysco Corp, Sells VF Corp, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Boeing Co

New Purchases: SYY,

SYY, Added Positions: CCBG, AVGO, PFF, VYM, ENB, LYB, AEP, VZ, RTX, CL, GD, FHI, WMT, PEG, BMY, ANET, ABBV, FTV, AFL, IBM, CMP, MPC, CVX, CVS, VOO, BRK.B, IEFA,

CCBG, AVGO, PFF, VYM, ENB, LYB, AEP, VZ, RTX, CL, GD, FHI, WMT, PEG, BMY, ANET, ABBV, FTV, AFL, IBM, CMP, MPC, CVX, CVS, VOO, BRK.B, IEFA, Reduced Positions: VFC, KO, AAPL, MSFT, DHR, IWB, GOOGL, TMO, AGG, AMZN, GPN, VIG, BX, TGT, JPM, HD, ETN, FAST, COP, CTSH, DIS, ABT, GOOG, ABC, ADI, ROK, PM, PEP, PYPL, BAC, MRK, MCD, CSCO, HON, OTIS, NKE, MDLZ, SLF, ADP, TFC,

VFC, KO, AAPL, MSFT, DHR, IWB, GOOGL, TMO, AGG, AMZN, GPN, VIG, BX, TGT, JPM, HD, ETN, FAST, COP, CTSH, DIS, ABT, GOOG, ABC, ADI, ROK, PM, PEP, PYPL, BAC, MRK, MCD, CSCO, HON, OTIS, NKE, MDLZ, SLF, ADP, TFC, Sold Out: DOL, BA, CAT, CMCSA, HUM,

Investment company Capital City Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys Sysco Corp, sells VF Corp, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital City Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Capital City Trust Co owns 117 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAPITAL CITY TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+city+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 688,488 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,827 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,258 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 81,354 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 10,054 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%

Capital City Trust Co initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $49.34.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

Capital City Trust Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.