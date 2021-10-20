Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Himax Technologies Inc, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp

New Purchases: HIMX,

HIMX, Reduced Positions: VOO, VEU, VGSH, SIMO,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Himax Technologies Inc, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Advisers Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Alta Advisers Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Advisers Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+advisers+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,044,939 shares, 51.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,711 shares, 28.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.33% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 394,204 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12% Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 6,939 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio. Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 1,800 shares, 0.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28%

Alta Advisers Ltd initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.