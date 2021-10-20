Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Himax Technologies Inc, Sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp

London, X0, based Investment company Alta Advisers Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Himax Technologies Inc, sells Silicon Motion Technology Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Advisers Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Alta Advisers Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alta Advisers Ltd. Also check out:
1. Alta Advisers Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alta Advisers Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alta Advisers Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alta Advisers Ltd keeps buying
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 1,044,939 shares, 51.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 88,711 shares, 28.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.33%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 394,204 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.12%
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 6,939 shares, 0.16% of the total portfolio.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 1,800 shares, 0.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28%
Alta Advisers Ltd initiated holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.
