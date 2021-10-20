Logo
Amarillo National Bank Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Amarillo, TX, based Investment company Amarillo National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amarillo National Bank. As of 2021Q3, Amarillo National Bank owns 100 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amarillo+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 520,251 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.73%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,151 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.20%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 318,313 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.40%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,957 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 388,767 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.04%
New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 416,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 250,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 180,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $95.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 94,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 149,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 73,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.73%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 520,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.20%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 117,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 94.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 263,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 388,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK. Also check out:

1. AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMARILLO NATIONAL BANK keeps buying
