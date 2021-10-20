Amarillo National Bank Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

New Purchases: IAGG, EEM, IDEV, URNM, IHAK, HYG, DRIV, ARKF, BATT, LNC, ADI, MRK,

Amarillo, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , sells Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amarillo National Bank. As of 2021Q3, Amarillo National Bank owns 100 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 520,251 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.73% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,151 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.20% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 318,313 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.40% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 69,957 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 388,767 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.04%

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.02 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 416,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 250,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 180,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.85 and $98.37, with an estimated average price of $64.93. The stock is now traded at around $95.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 94,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 149,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 73,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.73%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 520,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.20%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 117,151 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 94.37%. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 263,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.04%. The purchase prices were between $72.88 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $76.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 388,767 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.