Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Qualcomm Inc, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

- New Purchases: DFUS, DFAC, DFAS, COIN, DFAX, URNM, CXM, DHS, DFAU, GXO, ARKF, MYPS, VWE, OTLY, RTPY, SWIM, TSP, INVZ, FLGC, AEVA, GROY, JOAN, LAZR, CYBN, CMPS, SQFT, KRBN, VEU, TAN, SPAK, SCHK, RORO, PRNT, PAVE, PALL, JXN, JEPI, DFAT, DFAI, DFAE, COMT, BIGC, GREE, LIDR, TILE, TEX, SPG, PFS, PPL, NUE, NEWT, NTES, TIGO, MGM, KSS, TSN, HLF, HA, GES, GFI, GILT, EQR, CAKE, BBW, ARCC, AES, FRG, RNLX, GOCO, MNMD, DMTK, BKR, VST, TLRY, TLRY, JD, IQV, FANG, AIR, CLIR, ZNGA, TROX, NLSN, GMBL, VRSK, DISCK, VFF, HBM, HIVE,
- Added Positions: SCHF, BSV, SCHM, SPSB, SCHV, SCHA, FNDX, SCHG, BIV, HYG, FNDA, CRWD, SCHB, NVDA, FB, ADI, JNJ, IGSB, QCLN, SPY, SPYX, TIP, VGT, VTV, AGCO, AFL, AFG, AIG, MTOR, BAX, BIIB, SAM, BAM, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CTRA, KMX, CNP, CVX, CINF, CRUS, CTXS, CTSH, COLB, COP, CS, CMI, DVN, DOV, ECL, EIX, EFX, EXPD, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, BEN, FCX, FDP, FULT, GME, GPC, GPN, HAL, HSC, HCSG, HBAN, IBM, ICUI, JJSF, JBHT, JPM, JBLU, KLAC, LII, LNC, MTB, MCHP, VTRS, NTAP, NJR, NEU, NEM, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PKG, PBCT, PXD, PFG, PRA, O, RF, WRK, ROK, SIVB, SNBR, SCCO, LUV, SYY, TXT, THS, TRMB, TRMK, UAL, UGP, X, KMPR, UVV, VLO, VTR, WAB, WBA, WM, WFC, WWE, WYNN, ZION, EBAY, HBI, WU, MFG, ALGT, TMUS, DAL, TSLA, KMI, FBHS, PSX, PLAY, ESNT, AMC, AAL, TPVG, HQY, CFG, AVNS, UNIT, KHC, FBK, DBX, ETRN, AMCR, MSGE, QS, HIMS, OGN, ACWI, ICLN, IWM, SCHC, SCHD, SCHX, SCZ, VFH, VHT, VIG, VOOG, VWO, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, ADBE, IGE, J, MCD, XOM, IJR, URA, BLL, MAS, PG, ETSY, PEN, EFA, IJJ, IJK, IVE, IVV, IVW, IYR, JPST, SCHE, SCHO, SCHZ, SHY, MMM, ASML, ATVI, APD, MO, AEP, ARWR, BK, BRK.B, BBY, BA, BSX, BMY, CCL, FIS, KO, COHU, CCI, DHI, EXEL, GIS, HD, HUM, IIVI, ITW, ILMN, INTC, IP, ISRG, KEY, MDLZ, LRCX, MAC, MRO, MU, NOC, OMC, PPG, PETS, PNW, PRU, REGN, RCL, STBA, SLB, SWK, STLD, TSCO, UNP, UNM, VRTX, ZBH, EBS, FLNG, ERII, FN, CMRE, GM, EXPI, MPC, ENPH, TMQ, ABBV, BABA, SHAK, PYPL, IIPR, NIO, MRNA, DELL, BNTX, GDYN, SNOW, PLTR, DTM, EWA, SLV,
- Sold Out: EWG, TGT, 0J2E, PGJ, SUSA, GE, MXIM, TRV, SMAL, NCA, ADDYY, FTNT, FDN, MINT, AKZOY, AEO, ABC, IVZ, BCS, BCRX, BXP, CERS, VALE, BAP, ELA, ELA, DB, EDUC, EW, ESCA, FRT, GRVY, HL, IFF, PCRFY, MRCY, TKOMY, NBIX, OIIM, PLX, PDCO, PTR, POLY, PWR, RNR, RHHBY, SCMWY, SYKE, GL, TTE, RTX, ULGX, WRI, ASM, BAESY, BNPQY, RDSMY, HNRG, SCGLY, WTKWY, DNZOY, FUJHY, SSDOY, NKX, MAXR, BBL, GIB.A, TRP, TSCDY, XIN, CMPGY, SGSOY, AMLTF, SSEZY, VWDRY, ISNPY, PNGAY, EXPGY, CTSO, GSV, NVS, WCN, F1EF, SYIEY, KDDIY, ENLAY, FRCOY, SHECY, ALPMY, DSNKY, TOELY, GVDNY, CSLLY, SFTBY, SBGSY, MGDDY, LZAGY, RBGLY, RDEIY, SVNDY, ENGIY, HKXCY, ATNM, BEEM, AVVIY, MSGN, DQ, AOSL, SAFRY, ANCUF, DNBBY, NPTN, CLSK, SSMXY, DSDVY, AMADY, PDYPY, GLNCY, REGI, VIPS, ECAOF, SBSW, ISEE, SMCAY, KPTI, ALLE, VERB, NAVI, MTLS, AKTS, CDK, RNLSY, SENS, RKDA, PLYA, LNSTY, ENIC, TRHC, ADNT, FTSSF, SGH, MYO, CLXT, SPCE, QTRX, LX, BTAI, BILI, ZUO, EAF, VNE, PDD, BNGO, REZI, TWST, FUTU, PINS, TMDX, ATER, WORK, NVST, MMQ, GAN, SLQT, RPRX, LI, RXT, XPEV, OM, VLDR, RBAC, SVAC, ASPL, EOSE, HYFM, DM, GNOG, RSI, CFAC, APPH, LHDX, BFLY, PSFE, ACIM, BOTZ, EEM,
For the details of Gemmer Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gemmer+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gemmer Asset Management LLC
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,791,903 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 358,505 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 460,290 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 649,826 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 67,505 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.34 and $80.78, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.737600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 668 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 373,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 715,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 107,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 16565.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $427.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.92 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.55.Sold Out: HP Inc (0J2E)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.46 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $28.88.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.Sold Out: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $47.61.Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gemmer Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Gemmer Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gemmer Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gemmer Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gemmer Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment