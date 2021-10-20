Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Qualcomm Inc, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

New Purchases: DFUS, DFAC, DFAS, COIN, DFAX, URNM, CXM, DHS, DFAU, GXO, ARKF, MYPS, VWE, OTLY, RTPY, SWIM, TSP, INVZ, FLGC, AEVA, GROY, JOAN, LAZR, CYBN, CMPS, SQFT, KRBN, VEU, TAN, SPAK, SCHK, RORO, PRNT, PAVE, PALL, JXN, JEPI, DFAT, DFAI, DFAE, COMT, BIGC, GREE, LIDR, TILE, TEX, SPG, PFS, PPL, NUE, NEWT, NTES, TIGO, MGM, KSS, TSN, HLF, HA, GES, GFI, GILT, EQR, CAKE, BBW, ARCC, AES, FRG, RNLX, GOCO, MNMD, DMTK, BKR, VST, TLRY, TLRY, JD, IQV, FANG, AIR, CLIR, ZNGA, TROX, NLSN, GMBL, VRSK, DISCK, VFF, HBM, HIVE,

SCHF, BSV, SCHM, SPSB, SCHV, SCHA, FNDX, SCHG, BIV, HYG, FNDA, CRWD, SCHB, NVDA, FB, ADI, JNJ, IGSB, QCLN, SPY, SPYX, TIP, VGT, VTV, AGCO, AFL, AFG, AIG, MTOR, BAX, BIIB, SAM, BAM, CHRW, CSX, CVS, CTRA, KMX, CNP, CVX, CINF, CRUS, CTXS, CTSH, COLB, COP, CS, CMI, DVN, DOV, ECL, EIX, EFX, EXPD, FMC, FAST, FDX, FITB, FE, FISV, F, BEN, FCX, FDP, FULT, GME, GPC, GPN, HAL, HSC, HCSG, HBAN, IBM, ICUI, JJSF, JBHT, JPM, JBLU, KLAC, LII, LNC, MTB, MCHP, VTRS, NTAP, NJR, NEU, NEM, NTRS, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PKG, PBCT, PXD, PFG, PRA, O, RF, WRK, ROK, SIVB, SNBR, SCCO, LUV, SYY, TXT, THS, TRMB, TRMK, UAL, UGP, X, KMPR, UVV, VLO, VTR, WAB, WBA, WM, WFC, WWE, WYNN, ZION, EBAY, HBI, WU, MFG, ALGT, TMUS, DAL, TSLA, KMI, FBHS, PSX, PLAY, ESNT, AMC, AAL, TPVG, HQY, CFG, AVNS, UNIT, KHC, FBK, DBX, ETRN, AMCR, MSGE, QS, HIMS, OGN, ACWI, ICLN, IWM, SCHC, SCHD, SCHX, SCZ, VFH, VHT, VIG, VOOG, VWO, XLK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, ADBE, IGE, J, MCD, XOM, IJR, URA, BLL, MAS, PG, ETSY, PEN, EFA, IJJ, IJK, IVE, IVV, IVW, IYR, JPST, SCHE, SCHO, SCHZ, SHY, MMM, ASML, ATVI, APD, MO, AEP, ARWR, BK, BRK.B, BBY, BA, BSX, BMY, CCL, FIS, KO, COHU, CCI, DHI, EXEL, GIS, HD, HUM, IIVI, ITW, ILMN, INTC, IP, ISRG, KEY, MDLZ, LRCX, MAC, MRO, MU, NOC, OMC, PPG, PETS, PNW, PRU, REGN, RCL, STBA, SLB, SWK, STLD, TSCO, UNP, UNM, VRTX, ZBH, EBS, FLNG, ERII, FN, CMRE, GM, EXPI, MPC, ENPH, TMQ, ABBV, BABA, SHAK, PYPL, IIPR, NIO, MRNA, DELL, BNTX, GDYN, SNOW, PLTR, DTM, EWA, SLV,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Qualcomm Inc, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gemmer Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Gemmer Asset Management LLC owns 1286 stocks with a total value of $724 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,791,903 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.91% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 358,505 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 460,290 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 649,826 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.19% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 67,505 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 93,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.34 and $80.78, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $78.737600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 373,347 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 715,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 125,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.90%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 107,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 16565.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $282.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.73%. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $427.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.92 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $27.46 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $28.88.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $47.61.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52.

Gemmer Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.