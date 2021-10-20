Pflug Koory, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, KeyCorp, Tyson Foods Inc, Sells Valmont Industries Inc, General Electric Co, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: IVOV, GSEW, OGN, TDOC, GXO, HYXU, EMHY, IEUR, MDC, MNMD, NIO, TLRY, TLRY,

Added Positions: KEY, TSN, FLO, DVY, MO, UBA, AEM, SCHE, CWB, NOC, IGV, AJG, AMZN, CAG, DLTR, FDX, KMB, LEA, FB, SPY, CRM, BOH, SCHF, SCHH, XLRE, SON, ITOT, GOOG,

Reduced Positions: AMAT, UNP, BA, MSFT, VMI, GE, ABM, AMGN, V, AAPL, APOG, ADM, HELE, ALL, HUM, JPM, ABT, EMR, FISV, JNJ, LOW, NWL, TGT, UTHR, MDT, T, ABBV, BMY, CPRT, GLW, CCI, DD, GD, MCK, MRK, RTX, TMO, VSH, VMW, ETN, NXPI, AXP, BDX, CVS, CARR, CERN, STZ, CMI, DFS, XOM, FBHS, GILD, KMI, LHX, NTR, OMC, ORCL, OTIS, PFE, TXN, MMM, USB, VRTX, WMT, WRK, INT, AFL, BABA, AIG, BUD, BK, CAH, CCL, CL, DAL, ENR, GBX, HBI, IR, INGR, INTC, MOS, NGG, NVS, PDCO, PEP, PSX, SCHV, SXI, SCS, TRV, VFC, VOO, VTRS, JCI, CPB, CTVA, F, HPE, SCHW, SCHM, SCHP, VLO,

Sold Out: BIDU, VGSH, FE, LKQ, SCHZ, NDSN, LYB, G, VBK, VOE, VYM, TNC, AOS, WORK, JNK, PB, NOBL, ARMK, MMQ, LEG, IGOV, DBC, PEAK, FIS, FBK, CFG, ATO, ASB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, KeyCorp, Tyson Foods Inc, Flowers Foods Inc, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, sells Valmont Industries Inc, General Electric Co, Amgen Inc, Apogee Enterprises Inc, Helen Of Troy during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pflug Koory, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Pflug Koory, LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pflug Koory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pflug+koory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,618 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,900 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,114 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,497 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 32,401 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.34%

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $153.16 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $161.36. The stock is now traded at around $166.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 5,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $139.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.03 and $56.74, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $58.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in KeyCorp by 648.74%. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 112.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.14 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $75.5. The stock is now traded at around $80.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Flowers Foods Inc by 95.76%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $23.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.93%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 35.38%. The purchase prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18. The stock is now traded at around $100.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 292.21%. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.62 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $37.97.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44.

Pflug Koory, LLC sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2.