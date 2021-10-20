Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Fortinet Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: GSST, FTNT, JMST, RH, TRV, GQRE, RTX, DFAE, EMTL, IAU, VCIT, GIGB, QLYS, SPOT, BIP, TTD,
- Added Positions: AAPL, NKE, IIPR, IWM, JPST, MSFT, VTI, IJR, SIVR, AMZN, CMF, NVDA, QQQ, VYM, VIG, IWB, XLK, VUG, GOOGL, PLTR, SPYV, PNC, PEP, CMCSA, SCHM, HON, UNH, FB, VEEV, NOC, VXUS, ICSH, SPEM, BMY, FVRR, VRTX, NBIX, OKTA, AGG, ZS, CRM, DLS, IVE, EQIX, FDN, MNST, TYL, BKNG, SFM, DVY, CAT, SPLK, ABMD, ABBV, MPW, IEMG, EPAM, IEFA, SWKS,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, IJH, BABA, VWO, IVV, SLV, SCHF, VEA, PYPL, AVB, DLN, JPM, V, VO, WY, SCHE, ECL, DON, UPS, QUAL, NEE, UNP, CTAS, ZTS, BLK, VGT, DHR, BRK.B, XLE, UBER, BIPC, INTC, SYY, SO, GOLD, SHOP, VTEB, ZM, IRM, LMT, LEN, MCK, GLD, PFE, CVS, WFC, SHY, BA, PG, XOM,
- Sold Out: EA, SPYX, VCSH, SDY, AMAT, PHM, PAYX,
For the details of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristlecone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,586 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,129 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 73,064 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 795,984 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 239,352 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 282,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 90,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $674.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.531500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 36,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 276.57%. The purchase prices were between $193.59 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $225.6. The stock is now traded at around $246.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.52%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 173.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $254.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $105.1 and $112.21, with an estimated average price of $109.18.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bristlecone Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bristlecone Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment