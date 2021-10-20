Bristlecone Advisors, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Fortinet Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: GSST, FTNT, JMST, RH, TRV, GQRE, RTX, DFAE, EMTL, IAU, VCIT, GIGB, QLYS, SPOT, BIP, TTD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Fortinet Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, RH, The Travelers Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $763 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 344,586 shares, 12.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,129 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 73,064 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 795,984 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 239,352 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.68, with an estimated average price of $50.64. The stock is now traded at around $50.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 282,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 90,596 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $651.88 and $738.52, with an estimated average price of $688.15. The stock is now traded at around $674.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 6,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $155.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.531500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 36,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $157.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 276.57%. The purchase prices were between $193.59 and $252.08, with an estimated average price of $225.6. The stock is now traded at around $246.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 11,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.52%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $225.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 173.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $62 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,116 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $254.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $105.1 and $112.21, with an estimated average price of $109.18.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $45.92 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $52.03.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3.