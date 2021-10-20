Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Moderna Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, , Franklin Covey Co

- New Purchases: STX, MTCH, IAC, TNDM, GXO, PFGC, APPS, AMEH, VSCO, BLFS, QURE, MSEX, MIME, CRNC, LKFN, OPCH, TRST, BCEI, BCEI,
- Added Positions: MRNA, T, IBM, GM, ADI, BMY, C, F, INTC, MU, PFE, MO, CVS, FIS, DVN, EOG, JCI, NOV, RTX, UNM, ABBV, DTM, AIG, CBRE, VIAC, CNC, LUMN, CI, CSCO, GLW, DHI, ETN, EIX, LLY, EXC, FISV, GD, GILD, GS, LHX, HCSG, HPQ, KR, LEN, NTAP, NOC, PCAR, PRGO, PXD, PRU, SPG, TSN, URI, WBA, WW, ANTM, BX, TEL, CELH, KKR, NXPI, KMI, PANW, KHC, RUN, HPE, BKR, DELL, SLQT, EGHT, AES, ABMD, ADTN, ADC, AKAM, ALB, HES, UHAL, AMT, AME, IVZ, ANGO, NLY, APA, AIRC, ARW, ALV, BK, BWA, CWT, ELY, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CRL, CAKE, CHS, CTXS, CTSH, COHU, DXC, CAG, CLB, LIVN, CYTK, DXPE, ATGE, SITC, DLR, DISCA, UFS, DD, DRE, EMN, DISH, EFX, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXR, FFIV, FLR, BEN, GPS, GTY, GPN, GES, HALO, HAS, HA, PEAK, WELL, MLHR, SVC, DIN, IFF, IP, IPG, IRM, ITRI, SJM, JBL, JNPR, KNX, LKQ, LBTYA, LGND, LNC, LPSN, MCD, MCK, MET, MCHP, MAA, MHK, TAP, MCO, VTRS, MYGN, NRG, NWL, NVAX, NUE, ON, OXY, OHI, OMI, PCG, PPL, PBCT, PNW, PIPR, RDNT, PFG, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, RF, RHI, CRM, SGMS, SRE, SWKS, LSI, SM, STLD, STE, STRA, SKT, TXT, TOL, TRMB, TGI, TRMK, UGI, UIS, UDR, UTL, UHS, VTR, WAB, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, INT, ZBRA, EBAY, L, CROX, GPRE, WU, LDOS, OC, LBTYK, EBS, FSLR, CNK, JAZZ, TWO, ARR, IRDM, AGNC, TREE, DISCK, FTNT, LEA, ST, SSNC, CLDT, LYB, COR, NLSN, HII, MOS, AMCX, LPI, PARR, CUBI, ENPH, CG, SRC, RH, CONE, VOYA, DOC, REXR, ALLY, INGN, CFG, JYNT, SYNH, JRVR, QRVO, DEA, NSA, CHCT, GNL, OLLI, LSXMA, LSXMK, VST, ATH, IR, SGH, EQH, LTHM, YETI, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, CTVA, CLVT, NET, PGNY, ARNC, PLTR, BSY,
- Reduced Positions: ORCC, FC, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, JNJ, NVDA, TECH, MA, GOOG, ADBE, BRO, UNH, V, PYPL, CDAY, BRK.B, JPM, LRCX, PEP, LDI, ACN, BAC, COST, NEE, GME, HON, LOW, MRK, ORCL, BKNG, TXN, UNP, WMT, DIS, RGA, CHTR, MMM, ATVI, APD, AMGN, AON, ADSK, ADP, BLK, CAT, SCHW, KO, DE, ECL, EW, FCX, GE, MNST, ITW, INTU, ISRG, KMB, LMT, MSTR, MS, PGR, QCOM, REGN, SAIA, SHW, UPS, WST, TMUS, LULU, ZTS, SQ, OGN, AOS, ABM, AGCO, ALE, AZZ, ANF, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AAP, AMG, AFL, Y, ADS, ALL, AMED, ACC, AEO, AFG, AWR, AMP, ABCB, ABC, AMKR, APH, ANSS, APOG, WTRG, ADM, AJG, ASH, ASB, AGO, AN, AVY, AVT, BLL, BXS, BOH, OZK, BANR, BDC, SAM, BYD, BRKS, BF.B, BC, BLDR, BG, CACI, CBRL, CF, CHRW, CBT, CCMP, CDNS, CPE, CPT, CSL, CRI, CASY, CATY, CE, CAR, CHKP, CHE, CHH, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CINF, CTAS, CRUS, CLH, CLF, CLX, CGNX, COLM, CMA, CBSH, CMC, NNN, CMP, CNO, CNX, COO, CPRT, INGR, OFC, CUZ, CFR, CMI, CW, DAR, DECK, DKS, DLTR, DCI, LCII, DY, EWBC, EGP, EA, EME, EMR, EPR, PLUS, EQT, ERIE, EXPE, EXPD, FNB, FCN, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, M, FHI, FNF, FBP, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FR, FMBI, FLO, FLS, FL, FULT, GATX, TGNA, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GNW, GBCI, GT, GGG, GEF, GPI, HRB, HAE, HAIN, HWC, THG, HE, EHC, HEI, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HXL, HIBB, HIW, HFC, HRL, ICUI, IIVI, ITT, IDA, IEX, ILMN, INDB, TT, IART, IBOC, ISBC, JBHT, ZD, JKHY, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, KSU, KMT, KEY, KRC, KEX, KSS, LHCG, SR, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LSCC, JEF, LXP, LECO, LAD, LYV, LPX, MDU, MTG, MAC, MANH, MAN, MKTX, MAT, MMS, MCY, MTD, MIDD, MTX, MPWR, MLI, MUR, NCR, NVR, NFG, NKTR, NTCT, NBIX, NYCB, NYMT, NYT, NEU, NEM, NDSN, NWBI, NWE, NUS, NUVA, ORLY, OGE, IOSP, ODP, ODFL, ORI, OMC, ASGN, OSK, PNC, PNM, PSB, PZZA, PAYX, PDCE, PPC, PNFP, PLUG, PII, AVNT, PCH, PB, MODV, STL, QDEL, RLI, RPM, RJF, RRX, RS, RNR, RCII, RGEN, RMD, ROK, ROL, RGLD, ONTO, R, POOL, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SIVB, SAFM, SMG, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SBNY, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SKX, SKYW, SON, LUV, SWX, SRCL, SF, SNV, TROW, TTWO, TDS, TPX, THC, TER, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, THO, TKR, TR, GL, TTC, TSCO, ACIW, THS, TREX, WEN, TRN, TYL, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, X, UTHR, KMPR, VLY, VMI, VRTX, VSAT, VSH, GWW, WSFS, WAFD, GHC, WSO, WBS, WERN, WSM, WGO, WTFC, WWE, WOR, WEX, XRX, XLNX, STAR, HEI.A, TDG, PRG, HOMB, GTLS, TNL, EVR, CVLT, KBR, BR, IBKR, ACM, DFS, G, MASI, MELI, TDC, ULTA, DAN, CFX, LOPE, DG, KAR, PEB, CIT, PRI, RCM, FAF, SIX, HPP, ENV, TRGP, FLT, VC, MPC, HZNP, HMST, FBHS, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, CPRI, POST, YELP, COOP, RPAI, FIVE, QLYS, PLAY, FANG, TPH, TMHC, COTY, CDW, NWSA, SFM, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, BURL, VEEV, BRX, ESNT, ALLE, PCTY, PAYC, SABR, NAVI, ANET, VRTV, CTLT, HQY, CZR, CDK, HUBS, GWB, AVNS, STOR, UE, VSTO, SEDG, ETSY, UNIT, CABO, ENR, BLD, LITE, ABTX, NGVT, TWLO, KNSL, FHB, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, PK, HWM, SNAP, CVNA, AM, JHG, JBGS, BHF, ROKU, SAIL, NVT, CHX, WH, BJ, ETRN, PINS, UBER, AVTR, CRWD, AMCR, IAA, GO, DT, TXG, PPD, VNT, CNXC,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, 4LRA, PLAN, CORE, LMNX, SYKE, WRI, USCR, SPOK, WORK, TC50, BKI, BAH, UIHC, TISI, SGEN, CBB, BELFB,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,804,712 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 880,909 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,970,401 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 5,324,788 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 52,475 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 190,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 139,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 305.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unum Group (UNM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Unum Group by 312.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NOV Inc (NOV)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in NOV Inc by 412.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 165,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58.Sold Out: (CORE)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.Sold Out: (USCR)
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.
