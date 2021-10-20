Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Moderna Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, , Franklin Covey Co

New Purchases: STX, MTCH, IAC, TNDM, GXO, PFGC, APPS, AMEH, VSCO, BLFS, QURE, MSEX, MIME, CRNC, LKFN, OPCH, TRST, BCEI, BCEI,

Salem, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Moderna Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, , Franklin Covey Co, , IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q3, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1573 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,804,712 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 880,909 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,970,401 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% AT&T Inc (T) - 5,324,788 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 52,475 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 190,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 139,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 305.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Unum Group by 312.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in NOV Inc by 412.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 165,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58.

