Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Moderna Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, , Franklin Covey Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Moderna Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, , Franklin Covey Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Salem, OR, based Investment company Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Moderna Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Match Group Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, , Franklin Covey Co, , IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q3, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1573 stocks with a total value of $8.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oregon+public+employees+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,804,712 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 880,909 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,970,401 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. AT&T Inc (T) - 5,324,788 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 52,475 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $81.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 190,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $124.28 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $134.57. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,957 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 57,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $127.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 24.07%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 139,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in DT Midstream Inc by 305.96%. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 32,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Unum Group (UNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Unum Group by 312.39%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NOV Inc (NOV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in NOV Inc by 412.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 165,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 20.04%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $52.62 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $59.58.

Sold Out: (CORE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: (USCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $71.96 and $74.41, with an estimated average price of $73.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND. Also check out:

1. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider