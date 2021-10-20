Venturi Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond

New Purchases: JMST, JNK, SPEM, NTAP, AVUV, SHY, EFA, DOCU, MGK, AON, TIP, CDW, AXP, GVA, IDCC, EUSB, RY, LVHI, VRTX, TPL, UPST, USXF, KPLT, ADC, VEA, ASAI, ESGD, ESML, SMM, RWJ, NTLA, SCHA, SCHE, SMG, SCU, SE, SGEN, HMC, ENB, BYND, POWI,

JMST, JNK, SPEM, NTAP, AVUV, SHY, EFA, DOCU, MGK, AON, TIP, CDW, AXP, GVA, IDCC, EUSB, RY, LVHI, VRTX, TPL, UPST, USXF, KPLT, ADC, VEA, ASAI, ESGD, ESML, SMM, RWJ, NTLA, SCHA, SCHE, SMG, SCU, SE, SGEN, HMC, ENB, BYND, POWI, Added Positions: QQQ, SPY, TLT, LQD, XSOE, IQLT, VTWO, USFR, XLP, IEFA, XLK, SMLF, IGV, VZ, MUB, WMT, IXN, DIS, XLY, QCOM, XLU, XLI, INTC, ESGU, EFG, PEP, PGR, AAPL, ITM, DVA, SAP, XOM, MSFT, IVOL, MNST, FISV, TLH, RELX, JKHY, SUB, VALE, CLX, TJX, XEL, GOOGL, PAYC, ABC, HDB, MCK, MA, WBA, ABB, ASML, AZN, COMT, RPM, AOA, SCZ, DGX, XT, VWO, SWKS, TFII, TSLA, TTE, HCM, ABT, ABBV, AMD, ADI, BBVA, BAC, BGNE, BTI, BIP, CTAS, GMAB, GWW, ONLN, PID, ICLN, AOR, VLUE, IDRV, NTES, PYPL, PFE, PM, PII, PG, PLD,

IJR, MAS, VIG, MDY, SYNA, NVDA, XLV, XLF, MLPX, IGSB, DHI, GOVT, IVLU, AVY, XLB, URI, ESGE, UPS, JPST, XLE, EVR, HD, TXN, INTU, IVV, LPLA, RWR, SPFI, TGT, UNH, AMZN, ADP, BLK, CSX, CVX, DE, FB, EMLP, GS, IYE, JPM, LRCX, LOW, REGL, RMD, XLC, ANGL, V, ACN, BABA, BRK.B, COST, EMR, ELS, IXG, MCHI, IUSB, LIN, NEE, NKE, SWK, TSCO, ATVI, LNT, AWK, ADSK, BBY, BA, CNP, CL, CMI, CONE, DTE, EXPD, EXR, FDS, KNG, HUM, ILMN, IPG, IWN, EFV, FALN, JNJ, KLAC, MPC, MCD, MDT, MS, NVS, ORCL, REGN, RS, ROK, ROST, RGLD, KBE, CRM, XLRE, SRE, SBUX, TSM, TRP, VUG, WEC, WST, WSM, T, AAP, AMT, BUD, CBOE, CSCO, DLR, HON, IBM, IEF, IWF, PHG, MTDR, MKC, NTR, PKG, PAYX, SPGI, VV, VTV, VB, YUM, Sold Out: IEMG, EMB, BNDX, FEZ, FIDU, CINF, ITW, WMB, EMQQ, MTUM, GOOG, MHK, MELI, ST, CNI, STM, EOG, VO, LMT, IJK, FLS, SCL, SEIC, SLB, IDNA, WDAY, DTM, KMI, SLV, ISRG, CERN, CGC, TEAM, TFFP, BANF, UDOW, TBF, UVXY, QLD, GILD, VRSK, BMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Masco Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC owns 309 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 280,573 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.34% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 328,094 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 370.43% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 557,141 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 782,572 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 725,435 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 725,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.7 and $109.72, with an estimated average price of $108.8. The stock is now traded at around $108.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 172,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 436,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 112,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 112,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 52,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 370.43%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 328,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 280,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9639.97%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 169,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 7593.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 93,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 414,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 141,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $47.1.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.89 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $54.05.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $113.7 and $124.86, with an estimated average price of $118.72.