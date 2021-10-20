Logo
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Venturi Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Masco Corp, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC owns 309 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venturi+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 280,573 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.34%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 328,094 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 370.43%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 557,141 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 782,572 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 725,435 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 725,435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.7 and $109.72, with an estimated average price of $108.8. The stock is now traded at around $108.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 172,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 436,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $90.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 112,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 112,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 52,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 370.43%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.79%. The holding were 328,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 280,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9639.97%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 169,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 7593.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 93,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $41.58, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 414,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 216.92%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 141,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

Sold Out: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.87 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $47.1.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.89 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $54.05.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $113.7 and $124.86, with an estimated average price of $118.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Venturi Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
