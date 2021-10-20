Logo
Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Western Asset Total Return ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Sells Blackrock Duration Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust, ORBCO

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Western Asset Total Return ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, sells Blackrock Duration Income Trust, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust, ORBCOMM Inc, MasTec Inc, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmonds+duncan+registered+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 659,392 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 357,506 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 145,230 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 555,404 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  5. Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) - 533,048 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $96.26, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.719500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 533,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.774700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 211,726 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 158,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 251,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 139,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 70,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $17.18.

Sold Out: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust. The sale prices were between $18.31 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $18.64.

Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $85.77 and $106.43, with an estimated average price of $94.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
insider