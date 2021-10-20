Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc

Investment company Sanchez Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q3, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 34 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sanchez Wealth Management Group. Also check out:
1. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sanchez Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sanchez Wealth Management Group keeps buying
- New Purchases: LPLA,
- Added Positions: QQQ, QUAL, SPY, IWF, JHML, SPYV, KOMP, NOBL, DGRW, JHMM, SRLN, MTUM, CWI, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: PGX, USIG, JNJ,
For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sanchez Wealth Management Group
- John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 536,768 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 105,664 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 183,148 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,039 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 511,523 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $173.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.
