Sanchez Wealth Management Group Buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc

New Purchases: LPLA,

LPLA, Added Positions: QQQ, QUAL, SPY, IWF, JHML, SPYV, KOMP, NOBL, DGRW, JHMM, SRLN, MTUM, CWI, AAPL,

QQQ, QUAL, SPY, IWF, JHML, SPYV, KOMP, NOBL, DGRW, JHMM, SRLN, MTUM, CWI, AAPL, Reduced Positions: PGX, USIG, JNJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sanchez Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q3, Sanchez Wealth Management Group owns 34 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sanchez Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sanchez+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 536,768 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 105,664 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 183,148 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 61,039 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 511,523 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Sanchez Wealth Management Group initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $173.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-09-30.