Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Universal Display Corp

- New Purchases: DEED, JEPI, TLT, MMLG, PJAN, TOKE, OUSM, DBA, SVOL, PSR, FDRR, SCHY, JMST, IYW, DMAY, IAU, FCX, SPD,
- Added Positions: BND, VCSH, FDX, IJH, MAT, BNDX, KWEB, PHYS, JPST, IQLT, VB, SMH, T, VWO, SLV, SYLD, FEI, FNDX, IVOL, EFA, ARKG, EMLP, ISRG, SCHF, ARKW, VXUS, CIBR,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, FIXD, DHR, VTI, FTSM, MSFT, UNP, AAPL, VNQ, LOW, ORCL, SCHG, ABT, FBT, CRL, ABBV, IWF, SCHB, FTSL, ROP, VZ, CVX, QQQ, ADBE, DIA, VDE, GLD, UNH, FDN, TGT, BAX, SCHV, HYLS, QUAL,
- Sold Out: FTCS, OLED,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Advisors Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 176,192 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 594,070 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 544,225 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,716 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 253,568 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 70,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.635700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Cambria Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 175.48%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 151.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 108.63%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $267.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32.
