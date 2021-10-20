Logo
Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Universal Display Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Omaha, NE, based Investment company Cambridge Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Universal Display Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Cambridge Advisors Inc. owns 175 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cambridge Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cambridge Advisors Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 176,192 shares, 16.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 594,070 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 544,225 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,716 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 253,568 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 70,692 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.24 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.635700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Cambria Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 175.48%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $229.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 83.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 151.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 108.63%. The purchase prices were between $246.8 and $275.86, with an estimated average price of $263.43. The stock is now traded at around $267.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 83.73%. The purchase prices were between $37.88 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $39.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $170.96 and $234.49, with an estimated average price of $207.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cambridge Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cambridge Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cambridge Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cambridge Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cambridge Advisors Inc. keeps buying
