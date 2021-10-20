Logo
South Shore Capital Advisors Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company South Shore Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Shore Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, South Shore Capital Advisors owns 92 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of South Shore Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+shore+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of South Shore Capital Advisors
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,498 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,312 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,441 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 7,241 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,521 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.13%
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 20,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $289.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $65.12, with an estimated average price of $61.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (WOMN)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.54 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $34.262100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.2 and $69.06, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NCR Corp (NCR)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in NCR Corp by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.53 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $73.47.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $46.13 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $51.67.

Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Sold Out: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $17.54 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of South Shore Capital Advisors. Also check out:

1. South Shore Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. South Shore Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. South Shore Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that South Shore Capital Advisors keeps buying
insider