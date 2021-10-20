South Shore Capital Advisors Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

New Purchases: LQD, EPI, IWF, DXJ, WOMN, ERTH, KRE, GNMA, IAI, MRNA, NACP, SHE, BDRY, SDGA, EUSC, SMOG, NVDA, IWM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , WisdomTree India Earnings Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Shore Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q3, South Shore Capital Advisors owns 92 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,498 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,312 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 21,441 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Visa Inc (V) - 7,241 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,521 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.13%

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 5,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $37.82, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 20,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $289.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $65.12, with an estimated average price of $61.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.54 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $34.262100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.2 and $69.06, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in NCR Corp by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.53 and $47.59, with an estimated average price of $42.48. The stock is now traded at around $43.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $73.47.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $46.13 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $51.67.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The sale prices were between $17.54 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.28.