Royal Harbor Partners, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Royal Harbor Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royal Harbor Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+harbor+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royal Harbor Partners, LLC
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 313,985 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.96%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 121,206 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 134,538 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 45,345 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 60,622 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 45,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 113,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 25,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 52,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $190.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 16,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 35,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 377.58%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 81.58%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $699.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $40.42 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $44.95.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Royal Harbor Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Royal Harbor Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Royal Harbor Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Royal Harbor Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Royal Harbor Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider