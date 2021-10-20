Royal Harbor Partners, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: XLK, IHAK, XLV, EMXC, XLY, XLC, GSSC, XLP, FCX, XLE, BSMS, BSMR, BSMQ, BSMT, XLRE, XLU, BBEU, SLB,

XLK, IHAK, XLV, EMXC, XLY, XLC, GSSC, XLP, FCX, XLE, BSMS, BSMR, BSMQ, BSMT, XLRE, XLU, BBEU, SLB, Added Positions: GSIE, AAPL, SIVB, JPST, SRLN, FDX, T, ABBV,

GSIE, AAPL, SIVB, JPST, SRLN, FDX, T, ABBV, Reduced Positions: XLB, XLI, XLF, QQQ, BRK.B, GSLC, JCI, JPM, NRG, GOOGL, CMCSA, ASML, JNJ, LLY, ACWI, NKE, GBIL, SHW, HD, UNH, LOW, ORCL, MSFT, AMZN, ADM,

XLB, XLI, XLF, QQQ, BRK.B, GSLC, JCI, JPM, NRG, GOOGL, CMCSA, ASML, JNJ, LLY, ACWI, NKE, GBIL, SHW, HD, UNH, LOW, ORCL, MSFT, AMZN, ADM, Sold Out: PICK, IEMG, LMT, SWKS, AVGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 313,985 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.96% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 121,206 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 134,538 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 45,345 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 60,622 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $158.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 45,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 113,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 25,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 52,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $190.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 16,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $81.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 35,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 377.58%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 12,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 81.58%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $699.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 4,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $40.42 and $48.47, with an estimated average price of $44.95.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2.