Essex Savings Bank Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, General Electric Co, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

- New Purchases: IVE, SCHX, IAU, JMST, EW, BX, EXC, WM,
- Added Positions: IVV, IJH, IJR, VB, VO, NEE, XOM, CVX, COST, IEFA, BRK.B, VCSH, ETN, ARKG, DIS, JPM, RTX, PFE, LOW, C, O, ABBV, UPS, BMY, VEA, YUM, ACN, VYM, MRK, MDLZ, VLO, OTIS, PNC, PKG, CRM, PSX, TROW, IWM, TT, AMT, BLK, AVGO, CARR, CAT, CSCO, DUK, GS, KMB, HON, GILD, FB, DOV, DEO, PLD, SO, DOW, DD, BND, CI, PANW, VWO, IR, VONV, VCIT, IRM, ABT, PM,
- Reduced Positions: VRSK, VOO, UL, T, MA, IDXX, BWX, TSLA, VOOG, KO, GOOG, GOOGL, EL, LLY, APD, MET, V, VIG, WFC, TEL, USB, MMM, PEP, NVDA, NKE, BAC, CL, CMI, USMV, DHR, D, MUB, ITOT, NFLX, INTC, TXN, BA, INTU, SPLV, TMO, ROP, QCOM, PAYX, ORCL, MS, NVS,
- Sold Out: GE, VOE, VOT, VTV, VBR, LIN, BABA, GLW, CP, FCX, MAR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,622 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 135,084 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,594 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 173,745 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 43,331 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,095 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,594 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 157.99%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 13,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 121.95%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $275.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 33.78%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $82.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $467.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Essex Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,082 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $230.26 and $250.88, with an estimated average price of $241.96.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)
Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $284.67 and $315.64, with an estimated average price of $303.91.Reduced: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Essex Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 23.14%. The sale prices were between $176.8 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $193.66. The stock is now traded at around $212.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Essex Savings Bank still held 18,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Unilever PLC (UL)
Essex Savings Bank reduced to a holding in Unilever PLC by 41.36%. The sale prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Essex Savings Bank still held 5,073 shares as of 2021-09-30.
