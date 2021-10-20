Logo
Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Areion Asset Management Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Boston Properties Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/areion+asset+management+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd
  1. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) - 379,644 shares, 56.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SVF Investment Corp (SVFAU) - 209,900 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.75%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,000 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA.WS) - 75,928 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Boston Properties Inc (BXP) - 2,300 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.26%. The holding were 379,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.11 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $114.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Reduced: SVF Investment Corp (SVFAU)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd reduced to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 42.75%. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.94%. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd still held 209,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd.

