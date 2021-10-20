Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp

New Purchases: DNA, NVDA, BXP,

DNA, NVDA, BXP, Reduced Positions: SVFAU,

SVFAU, Sold Out: TSLA, SRNGU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Boston Properties Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, SVF Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd owns 5 stocks with a total value of $8 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) - 379,644 shares, 56.26% of the total portfolio. New Position SVF Investment Corp (SVFAU) - 209,900 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.75% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 4,000 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA.WS) - 75,928 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Boston Properties Inc (BXP) - 2,300 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 56.26%. The holding were 379,644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.11 and $118.71, with an estimated average price of $114.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd reduced to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 42.75%. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.94%. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd still held 209,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.