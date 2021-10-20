Clear Street Markets Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: PFE, FIVN, XOM, RY, SOFI, SOFI, M, RDS.B, IYR, APO, PPD, ZM, COHR, PAR, PNC, DFS, CHNG, TTCF, LVS, STEM, ADP, RCL, CTXS, CWH, TIP, LCID, BCS, NXPI, KL, EMB, TGNA, TPR, DVY, IRM, RGR, CDNS, SIG, HPE, HSBC, TROX, NTNX, IRDM, DAC, MPLX, XEL, ALB, TD, TRV, WPM, FHN, RKLB, RCII, QS, RL, NWL, KLAC, SPGI, XLB, BKSY, IRNT, PTRA, NSP, ARVL, ALTU, BIGC, UMC, FAST, EXR, CEQP, NYCB, NTR, STX, QSR, TTE, TSCO, WYNN, EPR, FNV, CBRL, COR, ADM, AMX, ARLP, SFL, GFI, PML, ATER, APTS, SBSW, LADR,
- Added Positions: SPY, CAT, MDT, DIA, QCOM, MS, TM, TGT, CSCO, CRM, MCD, EWZ, IWM, LLY, XLF, GILD, MSFT, BLK, ACN, FCX, EOG, KKR, LUMN, MA, LIN, BA, PXD, DVN, VNQ, ADI, OKE, NOC, RTX, PBR, JNJ, AIG, XLV, WBA, MO, GOLD, FANG, RDS.A, IIPR, RUN, XLP, SYY, GLW, KHC, NRZ, CNQ, CVX, XOP, LOW, PAA, NEE, NKE, ABT, CI, COF, AGNC, MPC, NSC, CHWY, EBAY, WHR, AMGN, SBUX, MFA, LMT, HYG, HON, PG, NLY, AM, AJRD, VCIT, MAR, CIM, O, SU, TJX, FDX, VG, V, HEXO, FITB, SPR, GIS, FE, CME, CMCSA, NYMT, TIPT, SWKS, CMI, XLU, EMR, KBH,
- Reduced Positions: VIAC, WFC, SPG, AVGO, JPM, GS, LRCX, EFA, TSM, XLE, BMY, BX, PM, UPS, HD, ABBV, T, AMT, HIMX, DRI, ET, IVZ, ENB, GME, VZ, QQQ, KO, KMI, UPST, CVS, VALE, JCI, SYF, COP, AZN, C, EPD, LEN, MRK, AAPL, CBOE, KSS, ETSY, MMM, RIO, SLB, GLPI, BP, ETN, MET, USB, KRE, APD, BAC, KMB, MAC, VLO, TAK, TRTN, ALL, CCI, DE, INTC, KEY, NUE, TSLA, LYB, AEM, CNI, IBM, NEM, OLN, VOD, WM, TWO, BLNK, IVR, AXP, AVB, EQR, HSY, MRVL, MVIS, ORCL, PCG, RF, SKT, TSN, WPC, WMT, WMB, PSX, AAL, CC, DOW, BTWN, ATVI, AMAT, BG, COST, DKS, DD, EL, MMP, NTAP, PPL, SIRI, NLOK, UNH, DIS, XLNX, ALLY, UNIT, UA, NAKD, EEM, EWG, KBE,
- Sold Out: PSXP, JNPR, PSAC, ARKK, BOX, AMZN, DAL, RBLX, URA, LOGI, PRU, HPQ, BXP, CLX, GSAH, LITE, ATUS, GD, CCIV, STLD, TXN, CUBE, YUM, GSK, MELI, CHTR, GOOGL, ACWI, SCCO, HOME, WORK, FB, UAL, AJAX, W, DLR, GOOG, INVH, UNP, TWTR, SPB, SWK, PINS, BRK.B, EWW, PSTH, HBAN, HAS, FST, FNF, ABNB, CCL, STOR, TUR, PICK, FXI, ANGL, CPNG, U, BKR, WLTW, DKNG, MDLA, DELL, IDCC, AAP, AEO, ADSK, BHP, BBY, BIG, BXMT, CAH, NNN, ED, STZ, EXPD, GE, GEL, IIVI, SHLX, IP, MFC, VTRS, NVDA, PSA, RWT, PLD, HBI, FIVE, BABA, TRTX, EDU, ENBL, MMQ, AIKI,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,500 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,020 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio.
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 3,959 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,720 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio.
Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 285,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 285,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 475.40%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 25,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 453.41%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 44,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 3147.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 291.67%. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $354.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 602.12%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 52,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 167.70%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 77,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC)
Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.19.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Clear Street Markets Llc reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 92.75%. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Clear Street Markets Llc still held 21,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Clear Street Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 79.53%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Clear Street Markets Llc still held 66,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Clear Street Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 93.25%. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Clear Street Markets Llc still held 5,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.
