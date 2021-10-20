Logo
Clear Street Markets Llc Buys Pfizer Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Street Markets Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Medtronic PLC, Five9 Inc, sells Phillips 66 Partners LP, ViacomCBS Inc, Wells Fargo, Simon Property Group Inc, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Street Markets Llc. As of 2021Q3, Clear Street Markets Llc owns 647 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+street+markets+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLEAR STREET MARKETS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,500 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,100 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 5,020 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 3,959 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 4,720 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 241,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.23 and $209.7, with an estimated average price of $182.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.68, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Clear Street Markets Llc initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 285,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 475.40%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $450.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 25,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 453.41%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 44,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 3147.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $122.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 291.67%. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $354.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 602.12%. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 52,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Clear Street Markets Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 167.70%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 77,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC)

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.19.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.

Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $22.57 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $24.62.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Clear Street Markets Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Clear Street Markets Llc reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 92.75%. The sale prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Clear Street Markets Llc still held 21,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Clear Street Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 79.53%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Clear Street Markets Llc still held 66,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Clear Street Markets Llc reduced to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 93.25%. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Clear Street Markets Llc still held 5,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.



