Liberty One Investment Management, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, SPDR S&P Telecom ETF, Sells CVR Energy Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, KeyCorp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, SPDR S&P Telecom ETF, Stem Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells CVR Energy Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, KeyCorp, WestRock Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Liberty One Investment Management, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 93,097 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 392,303 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Southern Co (SO) - 342,351 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 127,267 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 152,912 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.83 and $93.21, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $90.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 29,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $107.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.237100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $102.1, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69. The stock is now traded at around $370.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67. The stock is now traded at around $353.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.