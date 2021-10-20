Liberty One Investment Management, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF, SPDR S&P Telecom ETF, Sells CVR Energy Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, KeyCorp

- New Purchases: SPGP, RYU, XTL, STEM, MLM, URI, S, S,
- Added Positions: CLX, HRL, KMB, CAH, DOX, SYY, SO, INGR, PG, KO, VZ, HTA, TSN, MRK, AVGO, INTC, HR, BABA, CL, LW, BAX, NVS, ENV, CONE, RUN, WMT, RGNX, UL, TJX, COLD, TENB, SRCL, SWX, O, AMZN, NGG, AMGN, SAM, CVX, D, NEE, VNQI, TRV, WTRG, DRE, HSY, HON, IDCC, V, DIAX, LMT, MDT, PHM,
- Reduced Positions: CVI, LLY, RSG, WM, PFE, DE, GOOG, SBUX, PLD, GS, SPHQ, LNG, BCE, ALLY, AAPL, GOOS, IQV, SNA, XMLV, ON, NOBL, XLV, SDY, BLK, CAT, JPM, ISRG, SPLV, TWLO, DKNG, TXN, CRSP, KRYS, ESTC, LTHM, SPEM, STNE, CRWD, CHWY, PLTR, NUE, T, AMAT, COST, DRI, K, LEN, MTZ, MKC, CFG, SIVB, SPG, LUV, TSM, WW, MDGL, NOW, NVEE,
- Sold Out: FITB, KEY, WRK,
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 93,097 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) - 392,303 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Southern Co (SO) - 342,351 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 127,267 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 152,912 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.83 and $93.21, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $90.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 29,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $107.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.237100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,691 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $102.1, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $37, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69. The stock is now traded at around $370.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.85 and $365.84, with an estimated average price of $335.67. The stock is now traded at around $353.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Liberty One Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.
