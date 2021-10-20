BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

- New Purchases: TSLA,
- Added Positions: IJR, IJH, AGG, VTIP, FVD, ANGL, ITOT, FPE, VHT,
- Reduced Positions: ESGU, VCLT, XLK, IVV, QQQ, VXUS, PRF,
- Sold Out: IHI, BIV, VCIT, EFG, IEO, VGLT, VNQ, VPU,
These are the top 5 holdings of BHF RG Capital Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,542 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,103 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.60%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 395,618 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.01%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 155,089 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,374 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.29%
BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $864.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 127,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $275.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 54,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 144,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 264,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $46.13 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $51.67.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.17 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $89.83.
