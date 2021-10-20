Logo
BHF RG Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BHF RG Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Tesla Inc, sells iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BHF RG Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q3, BHF RG Capital Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BHF RG Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bhf+rg+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BHF RG Capital Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,542 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 144,103 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.60%
  3. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 395,618 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.01%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 155,089 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,374 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.29%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

BHF RG Capital Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $864.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 127,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.29%. The purchase prices were between $255.51 and $276.04, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $275.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 54,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 144,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

BHF RG Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 264,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $46.13 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $51.67.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.17 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $89.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of BHF RG Capital Inc.. Also check out:

1. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BHF RG Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BHF RG Capital Inc. keeps buying
