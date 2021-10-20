Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Lightning eMotors Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DIAL, ZEV, NVDA, FB, SPG, LUMN, FCEL, BTCY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Lightning eMotors Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 83,045 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,930 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 41,242 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 40,124 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 55,837 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 173,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 65,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $339.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2876.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $139.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57.