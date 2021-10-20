Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Lightning eMotors Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC Buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Lightning eMotors Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Lightning eMotors Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Facebook Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, sells Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signature+wealth+management+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC
  1. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 83,045 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,930 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.27%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 41,242 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35%
  4. AMETEK Inc (AME) - 40,124 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 55,837 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 173,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lightning eMotors Inc (ZEV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.28 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $8.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 65,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $222.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $339.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $79.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2876.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 47.42%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $139.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $40.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,382 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $29.83.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider