Wambolt & Associates, LLC Buys Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Antero Resources Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Antero Resources Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Citrix Systems Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wambolt & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Wambolt & Associates, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,829 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,772 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 35,126 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 112,163 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.76% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 69,672 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.45%

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $292.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 900,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $864.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.8 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7. The stock is now traded at around $296.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $639.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 127.29%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 123,829 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 112,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 117.71%. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 69,672 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,769 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $800.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $11.38 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $14.63.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31.

Wambolt & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13.