KCS Wealth Advisory Buys Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF, JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, SL Green Realty Corp, Tri Pointe Homes Inc

- New Purchases: FLBL, JPHY, FQAL, BBCA, VMBS, FLKR, TFLO, FLAX, PFFD, TAIL, IYW, ASML,
- Added Positions: IGEB, VGSH, ALX, PCAR, UBS, IXN, SU, VZ, AER, EMB, QLTA, PKG, V, IVV, TLT, BDX, NVO, JD, PEP, BSV, BMY, MSFT, KR, AIV, BABA, MBB, CTSH, MCK, MRK, NWS, EIX, BBD, PG, SAP, UNH, BRK.B, VGLT, CMCSA, ANTM, PHG, MHO, MGA, MMC, JPEM, DEO, ING, HON, GM, TRP, ADNT, ATNX, RIO, ITUB, CHKP, IXJ, FM, BKLN, FTEC,
- Reduced Positions: SLG, TPH, C, NXPI, IBN, PSK, IMO, AVB, GS, MS, GOOG, ERJ, MAR, FB, IP, BAB, NVDA, JPM, SCHZ, BK, VGK, AMZN, OC, KLAC, ANGL, WLTW, AXP, AMAT, IEMG, HD, COST, SSL, AON, CWB, VEA, T, IWF, CVS, RXI, EXI, LYG, WPP, UNP, SONY, IXC, CSX,
- Sold Out: GIM, VNO, BAC, LEMB, UPS, AL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,400 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 20,868 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 53,732 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,848 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 42,357 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 66,851 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.35 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 29,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $52.54, with an estimated average price of $51.16. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 25,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.15 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.35. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR)
KCS Wealth Advisory initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.46 and $33.29, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $28.832900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 56.32%. The purchase prices were between $53.61 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 58,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 51,919 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alexander's Inc (ALX)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in Alexander's Inc by 218.29%. The purchase prices were between $253.75 and $282.28, with an estimated average price of $267.36. The stock is now traded at around $277.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 63.94%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 21,179 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 166.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 61,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
KCS Wealth Advisory added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 463.47%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.36 and $5.63, with an estimated average price of $5.49.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $42.29 and $43.75, with an estimated average price of $43.2.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)
KCS Wealth Advisory sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $36.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $40.73.
