Csenge Advisory Group Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index F

New Purchases: FTGC, FCVT, DEED, FYC, FNY, TAIL, AIRR, ARKF, FPXI, GBF, TLH, IYR, USIG, NUAG, REZ, SPYV, ITB, BOND, LTPZ, JVAL, XT, PLW, PXH, TOTL, VNLA, DWSH, FNDF, BSV, MNA, FEP, SUSL, PAVE, FPEI, BCI, ARKQ, TWM, BGLD, CQP, BLV, EWW, GSL, BIV, PKI, STPZ, VFH, SQM, IWB, VB, LH, MTB, OMCL, SHYD, STX, FNCL, FDRR, SPGP, CG, BOTZ, SPIP, PCI, EOG, DRE, PWR, SNY, DTE, DOV, XLRE, SRE, DFS, IVZ, DBEF, MDYG, CAJ, BXS, ASX, ALL, AMD, ADX, FLEX, SCZ, IWO, IWP, GRES, MMIN, COMT, BBCA, HMC, JLL, LCII, NWL, KMF, GNT, FTF, MFD, MGF, EXG, FGB, KULR, KALA, MNMD,

IJR, IEMG, RSP, WMT, GSLC, IVV, IJJ, SPY, FTSM, MTUM, TLT, IEFA, BNDX, AAPL, HYG, TIP, IYJ, NVDA, CWB, VUG, FPE, RDVY, VGT, GOOGL, CII, EMQQ, BTO, EFG, IXN, HEFA, LQD, EMB, MSFT, WTRG, XOM, LMBS, LIT, MAA, XSW, VTI, VMBS, ABBV, ALGN, HYLS, FCG, FTSL, INMD, ESGU, IWY, IHI, LLY, NXST, NEE, XLC, TSM, ABT, AZN, BRK.B, BX, COP, ONEQ, FXN, QCLN, FIXD, QABA, ACWV, STIP, DGRO, EFV, EFA, EFAV, EEM, IWM, IVE, MA, MRK, NVAX, XLV, GLD, TGT, UNH, VTEB, WMB, ARKW, ASML, BAX, BLK, BP, AVGO, CE, CTAS, CFG, KO, CMI, DHR, DIS, DG, D, EMN, FIS, FHN, FMB, FMHI, MILN, QYLD, GS, HCA, HSY, HON, IPG, PDBC, PZA, EEMV, ICSH, USHY, IDEV, IJH, IUSB, AGG, FALN, VLUE, MUB, IWF, IWS, JPM, KEY, KHC, IVOL, KR, LIN, LMT, MARA, MDT, MDLZ, MSCI, NTAP, ORCL, PLTR, PLD, SPGI, XLF, SPDW, MDY, SPSM, SQ, SYF, TJX, UBS, ANGL, SMH, ESPO, VOO, VPL, VIG, VXUS, VZ, V, XSOE, ACN, ADBE, ALLY, MO, AEP, AMT, AWK, AMP, ADM, ARCC, ADP, AZO, BA, CHI, CSWC, CRL, CINF, CSCO, CXP, CMCSA, CMC, STZ, COST, CROX, CRWD, CVS, HYLB, DECK, DUK, ETN, EBAY, EW, EME, EMR, ETR, EPD, EQIX, ES, EVGN, EXPE, FN, FB, FDX, FITB, FDL, FFC, F, FSK, HIG, IDXX, IBM, IP, EWA, EWD, EWL, IEI, IUSG, IUSV, IGV, IGIB, EDEN, IJT, IYM, IYG, IYF, ZD, JCI, LHX, LRCX, LOW, MPC, HZO, MMC, MPW, MSI, NNDM, NFLX, NKE, NVO, NVT, NXPI, OKE, ORCC, PEP, BPOP, TROW, TBT, PEG, QCOM, ROP, CRM, SCHW, XLK, SHW, SHOP, SWKS, SWBI, SNAP, SO, RWX, GWX, SPMD, VLU, SBUX, SYK, SIVB, SYY, TMO, TMUS, TM, TT, TRU, TRMB, TSN, UDR, UFPI, UPS, VXF, VOE, VBR, VEU, VWO, VNQI, VCIT, MGV, MGK, WM, Reduced Positions: AAXJ, SPTS, QQQ, QUAL, USMV, IAI, XLU, BIL, IYE, FANG, SLV, AMCR, BAC, IYW, JNJ, BMY, GIS, INTC, IGSB, IJS, SPIB, SDY, MOAT, VNQ, BHP, CL, ESGE, IWD, GOVT, MS, PFE, SSO, SCHG, XLI, FEU, TSLA, WFC, AMZN, T, CAT, DRI, ICLR, SPLV, BKLN, ITOT, FLOT, IXG, JKH, JKK, DVY, SHV, KMB, PNR, PM, PSX, SCHV, SCHX, DIA, SPEM, JNK, SPLG, SPYG, XOP, TFC, BND, VCSH, USFR, AFL, AON, AGR, CVX, CB, CI, C, CLX, CME, CCI, DE, EA, EQH, EVR, GRMN, GE, PGX, SHYG, SHY, IEF, IXUS, MBB, IWL, IYH, JPST, KB, LAD, MDC, MRNA, NEM, NOC, JEMD, ODFL, OSK, PAYX, MINT, RY, SCHO, XLY, SON, URI, VBK, VYM, VIAC, VHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Csenge Advisory Group. As of 2021Q3, Csenge Advisory Group owns 574 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 208,182 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,114 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 394,760 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 619,803 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 371,786 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 439,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $52.21, with an estimated average price of $50.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 202,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 261,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $71.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 79,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 76,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 210,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 255.58%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 103,487 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 173.86%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $144.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 947.34%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 49,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $106.46 and $113.65, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $39.64, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The sale prices were between $255.78 and $272.5, with an estimated average price of $265.98.