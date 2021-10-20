Csenge Advisory Group Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index F

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Csenge Advisory Group Buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index F

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Csenge Advisory Group (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, FIRST TR EXCH TRD, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Csenge Advisory Group. As of 2021Q3, Csenge Advisory Group owns 574 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Csenge Advisory Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/csenge+advisory+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Csenge Advisory Group
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 208,182 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,114 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 394,760 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 619,803 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 371,786 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $22.72 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 439,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E (FCVT)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities E. The purchase prices were between $49.01 and $52.21, with an estimated average price of $50.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 202,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 261,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $71.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 79,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNY)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $69.91 and $76.53, with an estimated average price of $73.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 76,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Csenge Advisory Group initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 210,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 255.58%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 64,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 103,487 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 173.86%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $144.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 36,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 947.34%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $90.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.92%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $452.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Csenge Advisory Group added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 49,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $106.46 and $113.65, with an estimated average price of $110.62.

Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $95.49, with an estimated average price of $91.87.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $39.64, with an estimated average price of $38.38.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Csenge Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The sale prices were between $255.78 and $272.5, with an estimated average price of $265.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Csenge Advisory Group. Also check out:

1. Csenge Advisory Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Csenge Advisory Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Csenge Advisory Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Csenge Advisory Group keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider