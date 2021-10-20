Regis Management CO LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, AVB, LAZY,
- Added Positions: NFLX, GWRE, BRK.B, VDE, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VNQ, IEFA, BOND, VWO, VEA, SCHB, MUB, LEVI, SPY, IYR, IEMG, GUNR, IGF,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 678,304 shares, 26.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,296,550 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 721,086 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 848,748 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 53,259 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.87%
Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $305.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)
Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $639.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 53,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $115.55. The stock is now traded at around $121.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.
