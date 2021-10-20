Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, COMT, CSX, USXF, DVY,
- Added Positions: VXF, IVV, IXN, VIG, IEFA, IHI, PFF, ITOT, LQD, HDV, GOVT, MUB, IGSB, ESGU, RSP, ESGE, VLUE, DSI, EFG, FLOT, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: NEAR, IYW, MEAR, EFAV, IYE, MSFT, VZ, SHV, T, CI, DUK, IYH, IYG, IUSB, IWR, RTX,
- Sold Out: UPS,
For the details of Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karn%2C+couzens+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,373 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 55,454 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 105,029 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 57,817 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 31,371 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 47,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 42,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.907300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 531.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.
