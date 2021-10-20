Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, COMT, CSX, USXF, DVY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,373 shares, 24.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 55,454 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 105,029 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 57,817 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 31,371 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 47,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 42,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.907300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 531.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.