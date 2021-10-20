Logo
Domani Wealth, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Domani Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, DexCom Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Domani Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Domani Wealth, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Domani Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/domani+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Domani Wealth, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 252,846 shares, 20.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 753,135 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 329,066 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 318,960 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 450,965 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $92.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $76.16, with an estimated average price of $74.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.957900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $550.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.81 and $75.1, with an estimated average price of $72.62.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $197.31 and $210.6, with an estimated average price of $205.05.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Domani Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Domani Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Domani Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Domani Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Domani Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
