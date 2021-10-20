Domani Wealth, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

New Purchases: DFAC, CZA, CATH, RWL, DXCM, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, DexCom Inc, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Domani Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Domani Wealth, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 252,846 shares, 20.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 753,135 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 329,066 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 318,960 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 450,965 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 73,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.68 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $92.19. The stock is now traded at around $93.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.05 and $76.16, with an estimated average price of $74.49. The stock is now traded at around $75.957900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $550.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $69.81 and $75.1, with an estimated average price of $72.62.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $197.31 and $210.6, with an estimated average price of $205.05.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.