Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Zhang Financial LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zhang Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells The Shyft Group Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, General Electric Co, Gentex Corp, R1 RCM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Financial LLC. As of 2021Q3, Zhang Financial LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zhang Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zhang+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zhang Financial LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 343,966 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 242,825 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 943,995 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 141,870 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 218,047 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 943,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 250,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.48 and $85.63, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.292800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 65,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.29 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.132700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 78,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 48,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.80%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2864.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 314.31%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.69.

Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $81.98.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zhang Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. Zhang Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zhang Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zhang Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zhang Financial LLC keeps buying
insider

insider