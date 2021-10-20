Zhang Financial LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, General Electric Co

New Purchases: IAU, DFAC, BKLC, DFAX, DFAT, BKAG, MDY, DFIV, BLK, QQQ, KLAC, VTWV, CMCSA, HON, FTNT, BIIB, DDWM, ABBV, CRM, AVGO, COIN, RYT, TGT, RSP, EMR, ADBE, DFUS, RYH, ALGN, VEEV, TXN, DE, TME, GOTU, EDU, BIOL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells The Shyft Group Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, General Electric Co, Gentex Corp, R1 RCM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Financial LLC. As of 2021Q3, Zhang Financial LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 343,966 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 242,825 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 943,995 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 141,870 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 218,047 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 943,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 250,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.48 and $85.63, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.292800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 65,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.29 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.132700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 78,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 48,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.80%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2864.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 314.31%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.69.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $81.98.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.