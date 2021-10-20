Zhang Financial LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Sells The Shyft Group Inc, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: IAU, DFAC, BKLC, DFAX, DFAT, BKAG, MDY, DFIV, BLK, QQQ, KLAC, VTWV, CMCSA, HON, FTNT, BIIB, DDWM, ABBV, CRM, AVGO, COIN, RYT, TGT, RSP, EMR, ADBE, DFUS, RYH, ALGN, VEEV, TXN, DE, TME, GOTU, EDU, BIOL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VOO, BND, GOOGL, SYK, AGG, AMZN, ARKK, IJR, MSFT, GLDM, JNJ, IXUS, XLK, HD, BRK.B, IJH, VWO, SCHX, SCHP, MMM, DIS, SBUX, PG, MCD, MRK, VIG, JPM, K, F, SCHB, V, TSLA, CSCO, BMY, LOW, AMAT, VXF, AMGN, INTC, USB, CAT, PFE, BAC, XOM, PM, NVDA, TEVA, SCHZ, VTIP, MDLZ, VTRS, FB, T, CVX, NLY,
- Reduced Positions: SHYF, IWN, VBR, ITOT, VTV, DGX, ICSH, TIP, SHY, EFV, ZTS, SDC, KMB, VNQ, IJS, IWS, WMT, GOOG, MO, DVY, NFLX, DHR, IBM, DOW,
- Sold Out: IUSB, GE, GNTX, RCM, DD, LIT, SCHV, CTVA,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 343,966 shares, 17.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 242,825 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 943,995 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 141,870 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 218,047 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.29%. The holding were 943,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 250,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.48 and $85.63, with an estimated average price of $83.44. The stock is now traded at around $85.292800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 65,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 46,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.29 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $49.132700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $148.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 78,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $84.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 48,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.80%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2864.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 91.26%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 314.31%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $18.85 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.69.Sold Out: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $87.02, with an estimated average price of $81.98.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87.
