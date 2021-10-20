Logo
FPA Crescent Fund Buys Prosus NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Naspers

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FPA Crescent Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Prosus NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, JDE Peets NV, Flutter Entertainment PLC, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Naspers, Baidu Inc, Meggitt PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q3, FPA Crescent Fund owns 123 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Steven Romick 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+romick/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Romick
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,136,260 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 120,978 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 5,607,772 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 895,761 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
  5. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,786,350 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,586,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (09888)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $193.3, with an estimated average price of $160.35. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,868,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (DRAYU)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,030,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 457,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL.U)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 539,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextGen Acquisition Corp II (NGCA)

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 472,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prosus NV (PRX)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Prosus NV by 149.82%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,424,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JDE Peets NV (JDEP)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in JDE Peets NV by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $29.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,432,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC by 160.50%. The purchase prices were between $118.6 and $158.9, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 271,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ubisoft Entertainment (UBI)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,066,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB.U)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II by 92.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,242,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV by 534.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.829500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 477,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UNA)

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UNA)

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.

Reduced: Naspers Ltd (NPN)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 64%. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29. The stock is now traded at around $2635.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 345,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Meggitt PLC by 82.87%. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 2,789,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 63.84%. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2402.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 13,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Olympus Corp (7733)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Olympus Corp by 29.15%. The sale prices were between $2152 and $2487, with an estimated average price of $2294.29. The stock is now traded at around $2552.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 2,280,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $452.182800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -505,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SoftBank Corp (9434)

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1429.5 and $1615, with an estimated average price of $1493.44. The stock is now traded at around $1519.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -1,397,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.



