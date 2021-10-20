FPA Crescent Fund Buys Prosus NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Naspers

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prosus NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, JDE Peets NV, Flutter Entertainment PLC, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Naspers, Baidu Inc, Meggitt PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q3, FPA Crescent Fund owns 123 stocks with a total value of $7.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Steven Romick

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,136,260 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 120,978 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 5,607,772 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Facebook Inc (FB) - 895,761 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 1,786,350 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $141.9 and $212, with an estimated average price of $177.96. The stock is now traded at around $175.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,586,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.5 and $193.3, with an estimated average price of $160.35. The stock is now traded at around $177.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,868,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,030,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 457,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 539,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 472,799 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Prosus NV by 149.82%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 2,424,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in JDE Peets NV by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $29.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,432,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC by 160.50%. The purchase prices were between $118.6 and $158.9, with an estimated average price of $137.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 271,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Ubisoft Entertainment by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $61.6, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,066,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II by 92.23%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,242,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV by 534.55%. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.829500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 477,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $45.96 and $50.97, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $201.6 and $236.75, with an estimated average price of $222.83.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 64%. The sale prices were between $2290.87 and $3011.33, with an estimated average price of $2634.29. The stock is now traded at around $2635.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 345,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Meggitt PLC by 82.87%. The sale prices were between $3.97 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.64. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 2,789,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 63.84%. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2402.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 13,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Olympus Corp by 29.15%. The sale prices were between $2152 and $2487, with an estimated average price of $2294.29. The stock is now traded at around $2552.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 2,280,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $452.182800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.94%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -505,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1429.5 and $1615, with an estimated average price of $1493.44. The stock is now traded at around $1519.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -1,397,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.