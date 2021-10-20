Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, 3M Co

New Purchases: IAU, INDS,

IAU, INDS, Added Positions: SPLG, SPSM, SPDW, SPYV, SPEM, SPAB, IXN, SCHD, VYM, SPYG, BRK.B, TFI, VNQ, HYG, VB, VEA, VTI,

SPLG, SPSM, SPDW, SPYV, SPEM, SPAB, IXN, SCHD, VYM, SPYG, BRK.B, TFI, VNQ, HYG, VB, VEA, VTI, Reduced Positions: IJR, USMV, IEMG, EFAV, AGG, IVW, IVV, SHM, IWM, IJH, SPY, IVE, HON, AAPL, IJT, USB, MELI,

IJR, USMV, IEMG, EFAV, AGG, IVW, IVV, SHM, IWM, IJH, SPY, IVE, HON, AAPL, IJT, USB, MELI, Sold Out: MMM, BABA, CAT, HAL, ITOT, KO, VWO, VCSH, GOOGL, VIG, VXF, BNDX, FIS, HD, INTC, IBM, EEM, SUB, MDT, MRK, PFE, PG, DIA, TRV, CMI, PSCT, PHO, IYF, JNJ, CVNA, SAVA, CVX, LLY, QCLN, BSCL, BAB, IYC, TIP, JPM, MCD, NOC, PINS, SBUX, UNH, VUG, VOO, XEL, ZM, AMLP, CSII, DOCU, EOG, MJ, FDM, FSK, BOTZ, XMLV, IBB, DGRO, PFF, NSC, PSFE, PNR, XLC, SO, XME, VO, CSCO, CAG, ES, HOG, HE, IDXX, IGSB, IXJ, EEMV, IAT, IWR, IWO, IWV, NFLX, OSK, RYN, CRM, HYMB, UL, VZ, V, WFC, WYNN, ALE, LNT, ALL, MO, ARKK, ASB, BAC, BAX, BGR, BCX, CGC, CARR, CI, C, CMCSA, CRK, ED, CVI, DAL, DKNG, DTE, DD, ROBO, XOM, F, GS, ISRG, AOR, IUSV, ICLN, LQD, SLV, IYG, IYK, MFC, MDU, MET, MSI, NRZ, NIO, NTRS, NAD, NVT, OXY, OGE, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PIPR, PLUG, PII, QCOM, RTX, RIO, SCHW, FNDF, XLE, XLV, XLI, WORK, SJM, XBI, TGT, TSLA, TTC, TTE, TY, UPS, VALE, BND, WEC, WY, DHS, DES, ZBH, ACN, ADBE, AMD, AFL, AGEN, A, ABNB, ALLE, AMCR, AEE, AEP, AMT, AWK, ADI, BUD, AON, T, ADSK, ADP, BMO, BDX, BCRX, MYI, BSX, BP, AVGO, DOOO, CPB, CPLP, CAH, CCL, CE, CSR, CC, CB, CTXS, CME, CMS, CTSH, CNDT, STZ, CPRT, CTVA, COST, CRWD, CVS, DHR, DE, DK, DEO, DSSI, DFS, D, DPZ, DCI, DASH, DOW, DUK, ETN, EA, EQIX, WTRG, JETS, EXC, FDX, FISV, GTX, GE, GIS, GILD, GSK, HCA, HPQ, HUM, IOSP, IP, PDBC, IQI, ICF, AOM, AOA, HEFA, IGF, MBB, EFG, MUB, IWB, IYH, JD, JCI, K, KEYS, KMB, KLAC, KR, LHX, LRCX, LVS, LDOS, LEN, LIVN, LMT, LOW, LULU, LITE, MMLP, MA, MKC, MPW, MTD, MGM, NLSN, NKE, NOK, NWN, NCLH, NVS, NEA, NVG, NVDA, OGN, OTIS, PSTH, PSX, PLM, PGR, PLD, PSA, PPT, QS, DGX, O, REZI, RMD, ROST, RCL, XLF, XLRE, SRE, SNOW, SPSB, STOR, SSYS, SYK, SU, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TRGP, FTI, TDY, EMF, TER, TXN, TMO, TJX, TSCO, TT, RIG, UA, UNP, VEU, VRSK, VTRS, CSA, VSTO, WAB, WBA, WM, WU, WEX, WLL, WLTW, DIM, ZTS, DTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, 3M Co, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q3, Personal Wealth Partners owns 76 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Personal Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 618,856 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 369,365 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.79% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 233,269 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 372,631 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.16% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 365,279 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82%

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 131,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $45.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.500300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 369,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 372,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 216,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 132,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.545800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 57.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Personal Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.94%. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Personal Wealth Partners still held 95,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2%. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Personal Wealth Partners still held 52,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Personal Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 43.66%. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Personal Wealth Partners still held 7,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.