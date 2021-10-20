Logo
Personal Wealth Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, 3M Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Personal Wealth Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, 3M Co, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Wealth Partners. As of 2021Q3, Personal Wealth Partners owns 76 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Personal Wealth Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+wealth+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Personal Wealth Partners
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 618,856 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 369,365 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.79%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 233,269 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 372,631 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.16%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 365,279 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.82%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 131,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Personal Wealth Partners initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $45.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.500300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,913 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 369,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $40.59 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 372,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 216,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 132,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.545800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Personal Wealth Partners added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 57.62%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Personal Wealth Partners sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Personal Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.94%. The sale prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Personal Wealth Partners still held 95,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Personal Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.2%. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Personal Wealth Partners still held 52,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Personal Wealth Partners reduced to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 43.66%. The sale prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Personal Wealth Partners still held 7,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Personal Wealth Partners. Also check out:

1. Personal Wealth Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Personal Wealth Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Personal Wealth Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Personal Wealth Partners keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
