Helikon Investments Ltd Buys Centerra Gold Inc, Sells Advent Technologies Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Centerra Gold Inc, sells Advent Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Helikon Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Helikon Investments Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) - 22,306,025 shares, 50.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64% Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 16,182,376 shares, 32.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.49% Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) - 10,785,609 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8% Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Helikon Investments Ltd added to a holding in Centerra Gold Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 16,182,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Helikon Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.63 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $8.14.