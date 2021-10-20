Helikon Investments Ltd Buys Centerra Gold Inc, Sells Advent Technologies Holdings Inc

Investment company Helikon Investments Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Centerra Gold Inc, sells Advent Technologies Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Helikon Investments Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Helikon Investments Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Helikon Investments Ltd. Also check out:
1. Helikon Investments Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Helikon Investments Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Helikon Investments Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Helikon Investments Ltd keeps buying
For the details of Helikon Investments Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/helikon+investments+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Helikon Investments Ltd
- Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) - 22,306,025 shares, 50.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64%
- Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU) - 16,182,376 shares, 32.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.49%
- Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) - 10,785,609 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.8%
- Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Helikon Investments Ltd added to a holding in Centerra Gold Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.87%. The holding were 16,182,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN)
Helikon Investments Ltd sold out a holding in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.63 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $8.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Helikon Investments Ltd. Also check out:
1. Helikon Investments Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Helikon Investments Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Helikon Investments Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Helikon Investments Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment