Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Coinbase Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Discover Financial Services, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ridgewood Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Coinbase Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, BHP Group, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Discover Financial Services, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Stryker Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ridgewood Investments LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgewood+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ridgewood Investments LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,410 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
  2. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 33,194 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,516 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  4. Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,123 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 9,637 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.692900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $313.586100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.922100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $93.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.91%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $34.34 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 85.89%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 48.78%. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 2,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40.45%. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 5,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Immunome Inc (IMNM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Immunome Inc by 51.71%. The sale prices were between $12.5 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 28,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ridgewood Investments LLC. Also check out:

