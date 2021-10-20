Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Coinbase Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Eaton Corp PLC, Discover Financial Services, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: IDLV, COIN, ATVI, BHP, PGR, SCHI, CLX, NEM, LOV, ADI, VQS, PFF, MCHP, MMMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Coinbase Global Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, BHP Group, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Eaton Corp PLC, Discover Financial Services, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Stryker Corp, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgewood Investments LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ridgewood Investments LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,410 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 33,194 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,516 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% Markel Corp (MKL) - 2,123 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 9,637 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.692900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $313.586100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.922100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38. The stock is now traded at around $93.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.769900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.91%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $34.34 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 85.89%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $163.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Sabre Corp by 111.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $12.59, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.95 and $186.68, with an estimated average price of $175.21.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Ridgewood Investments LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 48.78%. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 2,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 40.45%. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 5,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced to a holding in Immunome Inc by 51.71%. The sale prices were between $12.5 and $27.76, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ridgewood Investments LLC still held 28,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.