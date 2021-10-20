Logo
Hoese & Co LLP Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Hawkins Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hoese & Co LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Hawkins Inc, Apple Inc, Clearfield Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Wells Fargo, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoese & Co LLP. As of 2021Q3, Hoese & Co LLP owns 198 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hoese & Co LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hoese+%26+co+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hoese & Co LLP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,362 shares, 17.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 203,480 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 129.07%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,034 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 18,898 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 17,385 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Clearfield Inc (CLFD)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Clearfield Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.79 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $42.01. The stock is now traded at around $52.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $375.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $17.85 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $14.72. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $203.56 and $225.88, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $223.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 129.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 203,480 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hawkins Inc (HWKN)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Hawkins Inc by 566.83%. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $34.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 448.53%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 185.19%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 182.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 218.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $72.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Rayonier Inc (RYN)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $35.2 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75.

Sold Out: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The sale prices were between $105.07 and $130.15, with an estimated average price of $119.23.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hoese & Co LLP. Also check out:

1. Hoese & Co LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hoese & Co LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hoese & Co LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hoese & Co LLP keeps buying
