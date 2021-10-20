Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value E

New Purchases: SSO, SCHH, IYM, MRNA, BX, NET, CLF, DKS, AA,

Crystal Lake, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piershale Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Piershale Financial Group, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 313,489 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 274,764 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.52% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 84,225 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.05% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 171,041 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.47% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 358,307 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $117.35 and $133.13, with an estimated average price of $126.4. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.48%. The holding were 313,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.68 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 358,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.35 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $129.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 130,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 10,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $127.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 32,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $175.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 33,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 84,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $109.804100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 274,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89.