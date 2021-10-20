Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value E

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value E

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Crystal Lake, IL, based Investment company Piershale Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piershale Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Piershale Financial Group, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/piershale+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  1. ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 313,489 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 274,764 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.52%
  3. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 84,225 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.05%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 171,041 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.47%
  5. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 358,307 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $117.35 and $133.13, with an estimated average price of $126.4. The stock is now traded at around $133.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.48%. The holding were 313,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.68 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $47.47. The stock is now traded at around $48.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 358,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.35 and $135.43, with an estimated average price of $129.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.476700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 130,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 10,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $127.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 32,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $175.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 33,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19. The stock is now traded at around $356.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 84,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $102.71 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $109.804100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 274,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16.

Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Piershale Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

1. PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider