Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, American Tower Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 770 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sugarloaf+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC
  1. ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 1,128,983 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 817,695 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 663,493 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 214,521 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.02%
  5. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 149,473 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
New Purchase: ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.79%. The holding were 1,128,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $40.63. The stock is now traded at around $41.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.24%. The holding were 817,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.13 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.55%. The holding were 663,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April (BAPR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $32.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,045 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 308,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 29644.68%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $191.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $451.98 and $485.71, with an estimated average price of $471.76. The stock is now traded at around $444.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $125.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 76.28%. The purchase prices were between $146.82 and $162.58, with an estimated average price of $154.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,616 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares by 7130.95%. The purchase prices were between $17.14 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $17.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,074 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $57.19 and $80.46, with an estimated average price of $65.84.

Sold Out: Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $19.01 and $20.03, with an estimated average price of $19.5.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $38.16, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
