Wallington Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells VF Corp, Nike Inc, Merck Inc

Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells VF Corp, Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wallington Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Wallington Asset Management, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,085,257 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 237,800 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,898 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 171,992 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,204 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 187,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $512.218800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $416.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.647300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.057100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.