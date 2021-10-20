Logo
Wallington Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells VF Corp, Nike Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Indianapolis, IN, based Investment company Wallington Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells VF Corp, Nike Inc, Merck Inc, Anthem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wallington Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Wallington Asset Management, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $555 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wallington Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wallington+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wallington Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,085,257 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 237,800 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,898 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  4. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 171,992 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,204 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.996100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 187,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 18 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $512.218800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $416.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $68.34, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.647300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.19%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.057100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Wallington Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.



