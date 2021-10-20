Logo
Edmp, Inc. Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells , United Parcel Service Inc, Brinker International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lutz, FL, based Investment company Edmp, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AstraZeneca PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, The Western Union Co, sells , United Parcel Service Inc, Brinker International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmp, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Edmp, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EDMP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edmp%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EDMP, INC.
  1. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) - 155,281 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 9,353 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 52,943 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  4. Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) - 40,939 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 18,661 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 27,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Western Union Co (WU)

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 87.64%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $231.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Sold Out: Brinker International Inc (EAT)

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $54.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of EDMP, INC.. Also check out:

1. EDMP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. EDMP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. EDMP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EDMP, INC. keeps buying
