Edmp, Inc. Buys AstraZeneca PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Sells , United Parcel Service Inc, Brinker International Inc

Lutz, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AstraZeneca PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, The Western Union Co, sells , United Parcel Service Inc, Brinker International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmp, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Edmp, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) - 155,281 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 9,353 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 52,943 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) - 40,939 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 18,661 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 27,539 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,746 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 30,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 87.64%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 35.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $49.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $105.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.46%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $231.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $54.43.