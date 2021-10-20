Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ACCO Brands Corp

New Purchases: HYD, UNFI, ASX, AMX, AUD, AUD, AVID, AXON, BNED, CCJ, IMOS, ELP, DSKE, DK, DBX, ELVT, IHRT, NSP, INSE, LITE, OTIS, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, PRDO, AGS, POOL, QRVO, QLYS, RLGT, REI, SPSC, NOW, SIFY, SIMO, SIRI, STGW, SYNA, TDC, TBI, VEDL, HCC, WOW, WDAY, WWE, YETI, ZIXI, ESNT, WFRD, PANL, SIG, TGH, RDWR, ZIM, CMRE, DSX, AVY, ACLS, BBBY, BRBR, BAK, BBW, CDNS, CAMP, CARS, CNTY, ECOM, CONN, CPRT, CROX, CCK, DECK, DDS, DGICA, DT, EFX, EZPW, FICO, GGG, GPI, HLI, HDSN, KR, KLIC, LTRX, LSCC, LOMA, MGY, MANH, MPWR, NMIH, NOG, ON, QUAD, REV, JBSS, SCVL, SSTK, SKY, SWBI, SPTN, SNPS, TPR, TER, TX, TSCO, TNET, YPF, VSCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, America Movil SAB de CV, Audacy Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ACCO Brands Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Agilysys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC. As of 2021Q3, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 1,955,547 shares, 81.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18% VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 92,022 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 41,475 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.96% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 51,554 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.28% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,265 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 92,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Vedanta Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $8.13, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.14 and $167.8, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Radware Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $625.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.48 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $59.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $77.64 and $88.18, with an estimated average price of $83.22. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Tata Motors Ltd by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.76 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.46.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $7.84 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.82.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $89.57 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.97.

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78.