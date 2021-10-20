Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ACCO Brands Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ACCO Brands Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, ASE Technology Holding Co, America Movil SAB de CV, Audacy Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ACCO Brands Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Agilysys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC. As of 2021Q3, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owns 156 stocks with a total value of $100 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/counterpoint+mutual+funds+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
  1. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 1,955,547 shares, 81.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
  2. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 92,022 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 41,475 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.96%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 51,554 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.28%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,265 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.41%
New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 92,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vedanta Ltd (VEDL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Vedanta Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $18.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA. The purchase prices were between $6.62 and $8.13, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.14 and $167.8, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $163.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Radware Ltd (RDWR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC initiated holding in Radware Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $534.03 and $661.37, with an estimated average price of $610.57. The stock is now traded at around $625.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp by 39.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.48 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $59.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc by 52.80%. The purchase prices were between $77.64 and $88.18, with an estimated average price of $83.22. The stock is now traded at around $81.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 57.39%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC added to a holding in Tata Motors Ltd by 58.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.73 and $23.05, with an estimated average price of $20.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.76 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.46.

Sold Out: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21.

Sold Out: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $7.84 and $9.71, with an estimated average price of $8.82.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48.

Sold Out: Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $89.57 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.97.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $65.35, with an estimated average price of $60.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC. Also check out:

1. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider