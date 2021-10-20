V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, Sells NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: AVUS, AVDE, PSQ, AVEM, HDGE, USDU, AVUV, FMAT, STX, RTM, RGI, BSCR, KBWP, RORO, JMST, XMHQ, DFAC, FKU, IHDG, PGHY, UOCT, FPXI, CALF, SPXB, FRAK, FMF, IAU, POCT, DDWM, QGRO, COIN, GRID, XITK, LOUP, BRSP,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA,
- Sold Out: FTCS, GE, 41W0,
For the details of V Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of V Wealth Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,343 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,931 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,358 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,883 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,973 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 83,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.797100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 199,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)
V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE)
V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU)
V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $25.691000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 62,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: BrightSpire Capital Inc (41W0)
V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of V Wealth Advisors LLC.
1. V Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. V Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. V Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that V Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
