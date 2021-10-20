V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, Sells NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, General Electric Co

New Purchases: AVUS, AVDE, PSQ, AVEM, HDGE, USDU, AVUV, FMAT, STX, RTM, RGI, BSCR, KBWP, RORO, JMST, XMHQ, DFAC, FKU, IHDG, PGHY, UOCT, FPXI, CALF, SPXB, FRAK, FMF, IAU, POCT, DDWM, QGRO, COIN, GRID, XITK, LOUP, BRSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis International Equity ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Ranger Equity Bear ETF, sells NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, General Electric Co, BrightSpire Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, V Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, V Wealth Advisors LLC owns 459 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,343 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,931 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 55,358 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,883 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,973 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 83,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $64.797100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 73,206 shares as of 2021-09-30.

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 199,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 70,131 shares as of 2021-09-30.

V Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.37 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $25.691000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 62,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

V Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BrightSpire Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14.