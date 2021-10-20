Logo
Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Riversedge Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Value ETF, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Riversedge Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Riversedge Advisors, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riversedge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 383,500 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 727,062 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 433,682 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 595,887 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 589,202 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.88 and $228.48, with an estimated average price of $218.48. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 26,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $292.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.780600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 727,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1148.45%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $143.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 22,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 104,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.964500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIVERSEDGE ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
