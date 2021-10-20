Riversedge Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

- New Purchases: VTWG, BCI, VBK, VBR, IEMG, JPST, SCHE, PCY, ELD, VTI, EFAV, GS, MBB, SRLN, MS, WFC, DOCU,
- Added Positions: VEA, VTV, VTEB, SPYG, HYMB, BND, VWO, RSP, SHM, EMLC, SCHA, USMV, HYLB, EMB, VWOB, TDOC, AMZN, SCHO, JPM, BAC, ACWV, BKLN, FB, AAPL, LGLV, NVDA, GOOGL, CIL, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, SPEM, SPYV, VTIP, EBND, MCD, BIL,
- Sold Out: MINT, NEAR, GLDM,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 383,500 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 727,062 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 433,682 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.51%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 595,887 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 589,202 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $206.88 and $228.48, with an estimated average price of $218.48. The stock is now traded at around $221.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 26,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET (BCI)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $25.4 and $28.18, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $292.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.780600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 727,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1148.45%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $143.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 22,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $49.62, with an estimated average price of $49.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 104,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $76.964500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.04 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $50.08.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Riversedge Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $17.16 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8.
