Keudell Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, TotalEnergies SE, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Akamai Technologies Inc, Nordstrom Inc

- New Purchases: DFAU, AMD, FTNT, MRNA, TTE, ABNB, PANW, VCSH, AIG, TFC, VLO, RIG, QUMU, TSLA,
- Added Positions: VDE, VYM, MPW, LTC, VIG, ABBV, AMZN, PPL, NFLX, LMT, PYPL, LRCX, AMJ, JNJ, IEMG, BTI, AVGO, D, AMGN, POR, VTI, F, VUG, DGRO, USB, C, UL, PEP, BP, KMI, KMB, JPM, XOM, INTC, V, SMFG, SO, MMU, WY, PG, WMT, MRK, ORCL, NVS, FCX, CAT, CVX, CMCSA, IEFA, DVY, ILMN, HON, GILD, GIS, WMB, WPC, ADSK, ADP, SLB, SNY, NVDA, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: XME, MSFT, ADBE, PFE, ZTS, IBM, ACN, WFC, CM, GOOGL, BMY, BAC, ABT, FB, LQD, JCI, KLAC, UPS, SBUX, TFI, OHI, UNH, SPSB, SWKS, REGN, KO, NGG, MA, IT, EPD, AXP, MCD, TWTR, VRTX, CVS,
- Sold Out: BABA, AKAM, JWN, NUE, BLK, GE, SYF, WDC, NMI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Keudell
- Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 1,457,954 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 181,429 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,547 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,872 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 84,335 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
Keudell initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.94%. The holding were 1,457,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Keudell initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Keudell initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Keudell initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Keudell initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 181,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Keudell added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $623.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Keudell added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $512.218800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 948 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Keudell added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Keudell added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Keudell sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Keudell sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Keudell sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Keudell sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Keudell sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Keudell sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of Keudell.
1. Keudell's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keudell's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keudell's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keudell keeps buying
