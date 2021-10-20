Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Keudell Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, TotalEnergies SE, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Akamai Technologies Inc, Nordstrom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keudell (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, TotalEnergies SE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Fortinet Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Akamai Technologies Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Nucor Corp, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keudell. As of 2021Q3, Keudell owns 176 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keudell's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keudell/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keudell
  1. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 1,457,954 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 181,429 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.77%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,547 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,872 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 84,335 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Keudell initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.94%. The holding were 1,457,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Keudell initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Keudell initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Keudell initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Keudell initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 181,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Keudell added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $623.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Keudell added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $512.218800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Keudell added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Keudell added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Keudell sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Keudell sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Keudell sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Keudell sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Keudell sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Keudell sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keudell. Also check out:

1. Keudell's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keudell's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keudell's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keudell keeps buying
