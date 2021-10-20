Keudell Buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, TotalEnergies SE, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Akamai Technologies Inc, Nordstrom Inc

New Purchases: DFAU, AMD, FTNT, MRNA, TTE, ABNB, PANW, VCSH, AIG, TFC, VLO, RIG, QUMU, TSLA,

DFAU, AMD, FTNT, MRNA, TTE, ABNB, PANW, VCSH, AIG, TFC, VLO, RIG, QUMU, TSLA, Added Positions: VDE, VYM, MPW, LTC, VIG, ABBV, AMZN, PPL, NFLX, LMT, PYPL, LRCX, AMJ, JNJ, IEMG, BTI, AVGO, D, AMGN, POR, VTI, F, VUG, DGRO, USB, C, UL, PEP, BP, KMI, KMB, JPM, XOM, INTC, V, SMFG, SO, MMU, WY, PG, WMT, MRK, ORCL, NVS, FCX, CAT, CVX, CMCSA, IEFA, DVY, ILMN, HON, GILD, GIS, WMB, WPC, ADSK, ADP, SLB, SNY, NVDA, MDT,

VDE, VYM, MPW, LTC, VIG, ABBV, AMZN, PPL, NFLX, LMT, PYPL, LRCX, AMJ, JNJ, IEMG, BTI, AVGO, D, AMGN, POR, VTI, F, VUG, DGRO, USB, C, UL, PEP, BP, KMI, KMB, JPM, XOM, INTC, V, SMFG, SO, MMU, WY, PG, WMT, MRK, ORCL, NVS, FCX, CAT, CVX, CMCSA, IEFA, DVY, ILMN, HON, GILD, GIS, WMB, WPC, ADSK, ADP, SLB, SNY, NVDA, MDT, Reduced Positions: XME, MSFT, ADBE, PFE, ZTS, IBM, ACN, WFC, CM, GOOGL, BMY, BAC, ABT, FB, LQD, JCI, KLAC, UPS, SBUX, TFI, OHI, UNH, SPSB, SWKS, REGN, KO, NGG, MA, IT, EPD, AXP, MCD, TWTR, VRTX, CVS,

XME, MSFT, ADBE, PFE, ZTS, IBM, ACN, WFC, CM, GOOGL, BMY, BAC, ABT, FB, LQD, JCI, KLAC, UPS, SBUX, TFI, OHI, UNH, SPSB, SWKS, REGN, KO, NGG, MA, IT, EPD, AXP, MCD, TWTR, VRTX, CVS, Sold Out: BABA, AKAM, JWN, NUE, BLK, GE, SYF, WDC, NMI,

Investment company Keudell Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, TotalEnergies SE, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Fortinet Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Akamai Technologies Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Nucor Corp, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keudell. As of 2021Q3, Keudell owns 176 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keudell's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keudell/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 1,457,954 shares, 18.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 181,429 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,547 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,872 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 84,335 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%

Keudell initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.56 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.94%. The holding were 1,457,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $116.398000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.34 and $320.19, with an estimated average price of $289.33. The stock is now traded at around $332.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $333.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.77%. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 181,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 23.28%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $623.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $465.67 and $509.74, with an estimated average price of $486.2. The stock is now traded at around $512.218800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 948 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $371.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keudell sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Keudell sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $104.59 and $119.92, with an estimated average price of $114.31.

Keudell sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Keudell sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28.

Keudell sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Keudell sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $838.66 and $954.94, with an estimated average price of $896.7.