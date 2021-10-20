Clarity Financial LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IEF, NVDA, MGV, PGX, BNDX, SPHQ, SPD, BHK, NBB, MGC, QQQ, DGRW, VV, RWK, DWAS, ONEQ, PHYS,
- Added Positions: TLT, XOM, DUK, XLU, ABBV, SCHD, NEE, PSA, MSFT, XLE, XLF, AGG, ICVT, PFF, GOOG, XLRE, AAPL, XLB, IWY, ITOT, CVS, PSK, AOA, GS, ABT, JPM, F, JNJ, NFLX, DBA, ALB, T, COST, VZ, PG, JPST, RTX, SBUX, TIP, V, WPC, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, SHY, XLV, XLY, UPS, LIT, ADBE, SPY, HEFA, LQD, XLK, BIL, XLC, CWB, SHV, XLI, XLP, STIP, IYT, SJNK, FSTA, BRK.B, VTI, CRM, DIS,
- Sold Out: DIA, AMLP, NXPI, IAU, FANG, PSQ, DSI, PKW, EEM, VIAC, SPYG, SLV, TBT, SDS, QCOM, GRSV, CSCO, TSM, KMB, MPW, IBM, GIS, PEP, DOW, AEP, LMT, NTAP, KHC, PRU, MS, GILD, WBA,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,300 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio.
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,408,325 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 342,345 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 207.05%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 438,256 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.26%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 159,984 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 171,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $221.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 27,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.25 and $102.8, with an estimated average price of $100.35. The stock is now traded at around $103.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 149,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 35,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Clarity Financial LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 207.05%. The purchase prices were between $143.63 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $148.12. The stock is now traded at around $143.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 342,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 172.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $63.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 238,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 1108.13%. The purchase prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5. The stock is now traded at around $102.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 67,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 98.19%. The purchase prices were between $63.44 and $69.54, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 142,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 113,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Clarity Financial LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 125.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 78,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.18 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $348.19.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $31.16 and $36.22, with an estimated average price of $33.07.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $188.62 and $227.64, with an estimated average price of $207.68.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54.Sold Out: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Clarity Financial LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short QQQ. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $11.9.
