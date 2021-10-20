WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, ConocoPhillips, AbbVie Inc, Sells Organon

New Purchases: COP, BUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, ConocoPhillips, AbbVie Inc, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF, sells Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q3, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 337,040 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 175,105 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,425 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,413 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 25,255 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.314200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 90,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.