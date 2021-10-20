WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, ConocoPhillips, AbbVie Inc, Sells Organon

- New Purchases: COP, BUG,
- Added Positions: VGK, ABBV, SBUX, NOC, STZ, FDX, CVS, MSFT, ABT, MDT, LHX, INTC, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, JPM, AAPL, DIS, GS, IEV, ETN, LH, KO, ORCL, VZ, TMO, CERN, SPY,
- Sold Out: OGN,
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 337,040 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 175,105 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,425 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,413 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 25,255 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.314200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 90,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03.
