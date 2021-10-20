Logo
Ledyard National Bank Buys Coupang Inc, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hanover, NH, based Investment company Ledyard National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Waters Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ledyard National Bank. As of 2021Q3, Ledyard National Bank owns 236 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ledyard National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ledyard+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ledyard National Bank
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 384,703 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 152,724 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 492,627 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 519,669 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,216 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $28.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 21,627 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.2 and $69.06, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American National Bankshares Inc (AMNB)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in American National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $34.73, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.706100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

Ledyard National Bank initiated holding in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $148.99 and $163.95, with an estimated average price of $157.52. The stock is now traded at around $163.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $76.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 56,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 55.50%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Ledyard National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.33%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $416.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $351.18 and $424.7, with an estimated average price of $391.65.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $76.19 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $79.87.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.35 and $57.52, with an estimated average price of $54.68.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ledyard National Bank sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ledyard National Bank. Also check out:

1. Ledyard National Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ledyard National Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ledyard National Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ledyard National Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
