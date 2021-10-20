SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Comstock Resources Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Veritiv Corp, Sells Signet Jewelers, Builders FirstSource Inc, Welbilt Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Comstock Resources Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Veritiv Corp, Sells Signet Jewelers, Builders FirstSource Inc, Welbilt Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Comstock Resources Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Veritiv Corp, Herc Holdings Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, sells Signet Jewelers, Builders FirstSource Inc, Welbilt Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Caleres Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summerhaven+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC
  1. Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) - 142,641 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) - 28,974 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Veritiv Corp (VRTV) - 13,868 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 7,521 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 25,143 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Comstock Resources Inc (CRK)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 142,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $48, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 28,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Veritiv Corp (VRTV)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $76.44. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $188.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rite Aid Corp (RAD)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Rite Aid Corp by 157.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.63 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 132.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 82.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $70.49 and $96.37, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 91.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.11%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7.

Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84.

Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.11 and $25.02, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

Sold Out: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The sale prices were between $20.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $25.85.

Sold Out: Caleres Inc (CAL)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider