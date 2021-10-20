SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC Buys Comstock Resources Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Veritiv Corp, Sells Signet Jewelers, Builders FirstSource Inc, Welbilt Inc

New Purchases: CRK, ECHO, VRTV, HRI, UNFI, WIRE, GCI, AMRK, CCRN, ASIX, CODX, AAWW, BXC, MATX, KRA, ANAT, QDEL, AN, VTOL, EGRX, MUSA, AOSL, FLGT, SPTN, SPB, SURF, PLUS, FRO, GPI, PATK, LRN, ATSG, ANDE, FBP, NBHC, AVNW, DHT, HEES, LPX, VIVO, MODV, MYRG, OAS, TGNA, DFIN, FBNC, HFWA, MTH, RCII, ATGE, ABG, BCC, FLEX, HMST, EBSB, TPH, BGFV, CHCO, CSGS, GVA, NBTB, STRL, TCBK, TRMK, CCS, CNO, CVGI, CSTM, LPG, MHO, NBR, SAFT, TUP, FRTA, GFF, HZO, OEC, SPWH, SMP, VSTO, WMK, AROC, CMC, FCF, FLR, IEA, LL, MDC, MTW, RFP, HEAR, ABM, CPRX, FULT, GMS, HTLD, KFRC, DOOR, UFPI, YELL, CNDT, THG, KIRK, MRTN, NP, XPER, EAF, PRDO, SAGE, WOW, ZUMZ, CXW, MCY, SFM, TITN, COWN, ODP, THS, UCTT, AMWD, RILY, ICHR, COLL, RRD, EBS, HLX, PBI, CYH, MGI, BIG, JOAN, MOD, NLS,

RAD, PRGO, HFC, TNET, WERN, PLAB, SUPN, TPC, SMCI, INT, BHE, TTMI, FAF, PLXS, MTOR, WNC, PDCO, AXL, NUS, EBIX, AVT, SANM, XRX, AZZ, HNI, MLI, NTGR, APOG, SBH, MEI, ARW, STC, NXST, AMKR, DY, JBL, R, PRIM, GBX, FIX, SGH, Reduced Positions: OMI, HIBB, THC, AA, BHLB, SEM, ATKR, TSE, CIT, DXC, GWB, REZI, CARS, SNX, RLGY, TVTY, UIS, DLX, ARCB, MLHR, NSIT, TILE, DBD, DAN, AVYA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comstock Resources Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Veritiv Corp, Herc Holdings Inc, United Natural Foods Inc, sells Signet Jewelers, Builders FirstSource Inc, Welbilt Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Caleres Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) - 142,641 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) - 28,974 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Veritiv Corp (VRTV) - 13,868 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 7,521 shares, 0.72% of the total portfolio. New Position United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 25,143 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. New Position

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Comstock Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 142,641 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $48, with an estimated average price of $34.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 28,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Veritiv Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $76.44. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 13,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $167.07, with an estimated average price of $126.56. The stock is now traded at around $188.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Rite Aid Corp by 157.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.63 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 132.59%. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 82.66%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,213 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $70.49 and $96.37, with an estimated average price of $85.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 91.46%. The purchase prices were between $43.8 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.11%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 31,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $40.47 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $48.84.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.11 and $25.02, with an estimated average price of $23.5.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The sale prices were between $20.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $25.85.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $28, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.02.