Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, The Toro Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, The Toro Co, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $642 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 433,075 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 398.31% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 580,020 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 771,043 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 598,249 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,575 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $416.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 63,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.52 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $100.6. The stock is now traded at around $100.566800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 172,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 344,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $234.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 57,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 100,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 80,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.31%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.07%. The holding were 433,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 320.35%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $162.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 110,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 206.70%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 133,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 580.59%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 63,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 155.67%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $307.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 450.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3426.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.79 and $30.96, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $97.41 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $109.17.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $97.25 and $102.8, with an estimated average price of $100.35.