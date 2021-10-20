Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Stryker Corp, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Walmart Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: SYK, TPYP,
- Added Positions: NOC, UNP, WMB, KMI, HON, JPM, BIV, LMT, NEP, BLK, TGT, VIG, AVGO, CNI, MUNI, TXN, JNJ, IJR, VCSH, MCD, MDT, V, BSV, CB, UNH, AXP, IWY, CMCSA, VIGI, NEE, UPS, SMG, OKE, VEA, BR, BND, HRL, CASY, AIZ, AMP,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, MSFT, AAPL, DHR, MMC, ACN, MRK, VWO,
- Sold Out: ET, AMZN, MUB, MINT,
For the details of Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stokes+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,227 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,162 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 109,391 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 109,256 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 107,971 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $273.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 57,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $401.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89.
