Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Stryker Corp, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Walmart Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stryker Corp, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Walmart Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Amazon.com Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $310 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,227 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,162 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 109,391 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 109,256 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 107,971 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $273.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 57,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 20.25%. The purchase prices were between $345.14 and $371.82, with an estimated average price of $361.61. The stock is now traded at around $401.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,941 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $83, with an estimated average price of $78.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Stokes Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89.